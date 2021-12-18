ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Teens playing with gun before 15-year-old was killed

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old has been charged with fatally shooting his 15-year-old friend with a pink gun while playing with it at an Independence home, according to court records.

Elijah Soliz was charged Friday with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the Dec. 11 shooting. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

A police detective wrote in the probable cause statement that Soliz described the shooting as accidental. He told an officer at the scene that he was just holding the gun and it went off. During a later interview, he said he dropped it and that it went off when he caught it. He also admitted to smoking marijuana, the probable cause statement said.

Several days later, the mother of a witness reached out to police. The witness said that someone else racked the slide of the pistol, putting a round in the chamber, before handing it to Soliz, the probable cause statement said.

The witness said Soliz had the pistol pointed at the victim’s head for 30 to 45 seconds before it slipped and fired. The witness said he wasn’t sure if Soliz knew that there was a bullet in the chamber and that he didn’t believe the shooting was intentional.

The 15-year-old was struck in the head and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Man convicted of killing clerk sentenced to life in prison

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A 28-year-old man who was convicted of killing a mini-mart clerk in Everett has been sentenced to life in prison. Jae An of Everett was working the closing shift at an Everett mini-mart on April 22, 2019 when prosecutors say he was stabbed to death during a robbery by Michealob Johnson, The Herald reported.
EVERETT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Independence, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Independence, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Feds: Missouri gun law poses `clear and substantial threat’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri law forbidding local police from enforcing federal gun laws is hampering efforts to protect the public, federal authorities say. A blistering court brief filed Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Justice outlines multiple examples. The brief said that after an Independence police officer was killed in a shootout in September, state law enforcement initially refused routine federal assistance in tracing the murder weapon, The Kansas City Star reported.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

689K+
Followers
365K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy