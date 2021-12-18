Suspect sought in shooting death of smoke shop employee

FOLSOM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are seeking a suspect in the shooting death of a smoke shop employee gunned down in the Philadelphia-area business.

The Ridley Township police department on Friday posted a photo of a man they allege entered the Empire Smoke Shop and Phones store in Crum Lynne “and shot and killed the store employee” before fleeing.

Police said the employee, who wasn’t identified, was found behind the counter with numerous gunshot wounds after the crime was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Police asked anyone who could identify the suspect to contact township police.