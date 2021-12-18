ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Suspect sought in shooting death of smoke shop employee

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

FOLSOM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are seeking a suspect in the shooting death of a smoke shop employee gunned down in the Philadelphia-area business.

The Ridley Township police department on Friday posted a photo of a man they allege entered the Empire Smoke Shop and Phones store in Crum Lynne “and shot and killed the store employee” before fleeing.

Police said the employee, who wasn’t identified, was found behind the counter with numerous gunshot wounds after the crime was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Police asked anyone who could identify the suspect to contact township police.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Man convicted of killing clerk sentenced to life in prison

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A 28-year-old man who was convicted of killing a mini-mart clerk in Everett has been sentenced to life in prison. Jae An of Everett was working the closing shift at an Everett mini-mart on April 22, 2019 when prosecutors say he was stabbed to death during a robbery by Michealob Johnson, The Herald reported.
EVERETT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Folsom, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Ridley Township, PA
City
Crum Lynne, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

689K+
Followers
365K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy