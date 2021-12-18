New Hampshire gets $571K for telehealth in North Country

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is getting more than $571,000 to support telehealth visiting services in the North Country.

The funding will go toward the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting program, the state’s congressional delegation said last week. The program supports children and families at risk of poor health outcomes.

The funding was allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act as part of $82 million in grants nationwide and was distributed through the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.