‘The Shrink Next Door’ doctor loses bid to get medical license back

Dr. Isaac Herschkopf (right) and Martin Markowitz. Herschkopf's attempt to get his medical license back was denied. William Mebane

The Manhattan psychiatrist portrayed by Paul Rudd in “The Shrink Next Door” won’t be practicing again.

Herschkopf was accused of exploiting former patient Marty Markowitz (pictured).

Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf, who was stripped of his medical license in April by a state disciplinary board, lost his appeal to get it back.

Herschkopf, 71, who also reportedly treated Gwyneth Paltrow and Courtney Love, was accused of exploiting former patient Marty Markowitz, taking over his Hamptons house and even persuading him to rewrite his will for the doctor’s gain.

The pair’s twisted relationship was the basis of a podcast, “The Shrink Next Door” which became the Apple TV series. Will Ferrell plays Markowitz.

The state Board for Professional Medical Conduct had found him guilty of 16 charges of misconduct, including negligence and moral unfitness.

A state review board in its ruling this month said the doctor “lacks insight into his misconduct, exhibiting no remorse, and continues to believe he behaved appropriately.” The panel found that neither retraining nor medical education would help Herschkopf or protect the public from his “egocentricity.”

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd in the “The Shrink Next Door.” Rudd portrays Herschkopf in the show.

A lawyer for Herschkpof did not immediately return a request for comment.