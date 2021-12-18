Unseasonable Warmth Will Give Way To Chilly Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the mid 30’s as a weak cold front moves in.
Temperatures will slowly fall through the day with morning temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon and evening temperatures in the 20s.
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)
A few flakes are around and possible this morning, but we will have sunshine again and dry conditions this afternoon.
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)
Wind gusts today will be as high as 30 mph so it will feel in the teens for much of the day.
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)
Tonight, and...
