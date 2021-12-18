ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

What’d I Miss?: Rejecting “minority” as a defining term

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyra has missed 30 years of her life, due to a coma, but has found...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: I’ve lost count of the number of death threats I’ve received since the Sarah Everard vigil

I remember receiving my first death threat. I hadn’t seen my message requests on social media at all until a few days after the vigil on Clapham Common for Sarah Everard, in March, and my photo being plastered everywhere. The first one was something I can’t even put into an article as it was that horrific – someone describing how they would do it, why they would do it and what an awful person I was. I felt hot adrenalin running through my body, and my face went numb. I then went down the list and realised how many there...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rockydailynews.com

Case drop may show omicron peak in South Africa has passed

The world is intently watching because South Africa is where omicron was first identified and where the variant first spiked infections. South Africa’s noticeable drop in new COVID-19 cases in recent days may signal that the country’s dramatic omicron-driven surge has passed its peak, medical experts say. Daily...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy