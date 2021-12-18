ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COMIC BOOKS: The Neil Gaiman Library Volume I

By Dean Poling dean.poling@gaflnews.com
Union-Recorder
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeil Gaiman has written a lot of stuff. Novels, short stories, movies, television shows, commentaries, comic books. Comic books gave Gaiman his start. His "Sandman" for DC Comics remains dually legendary and timely 30 years later. Note the popularity of the ongoing Audible series and reports of a developing Netflix television...

www.unionrecorder.com

