Blackwood Out with Neck Injury | INJURY UPDATE

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood will not play Saturday night against the Detroit Red Wings due to a neck injury. He is listed as day-to-day, and did not travel with the team to Detroit. Blackwood, 25, is 5-6-3 on the season with a 3.14 goals-against average and .902 save percentage....

Hainsworth among small goalies who achieved NHL success

Won Stanley Cup twice, Vezina Trophy three times; diminutive Hodge also starred at position. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler zeroes in on a bygone era when...
Foley Family Charitable Foundation Donates More Than $1.5 Million

VEGAS (December 22, 2021) - The Foley Family Charitable Foundation continued its generous support of the Las Vegas community in 2021, donating more than $1.5 million to charitable causes in the area during the calendar year. "It is important to my entire family that we give back to Las Vegas,...
Zegras assist duplicated by Red Wings prospect playing in WHL

Portland forwards Hanas, Stefan, team up for amazing goal. Consider "The Zegras" assist officially imitated and duplicated. Detroit Red Wings prospect Cross Hanas, a forward for Portland of the Western Hockey League, pulled off an amazing assist, flipping the puck over the back of the net for teammate James Stefan to bat across the goal line in a 4-1 victory against Spokane on Monday.
Ridley death evokes memories of iconic goalie's mask from 1970s

Memorable face protection stood out when playing for Rangers, Canucks, Maple Leafs. Curt Ridley was more famous for his colorful fiberglass mask than his work as an NHL goalie, but he was fine with that, living a dream on hockey's grandest stage. A veteran of 104 games between 1974-80 for...
SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
