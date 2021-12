Sci-Fi Survival Hidden Deep Prepares For Early Access In January 2022. Cogwheel Software is a video game developer based in a Poland whose focus is to bring a horror and sci-fi atmosphere to Hidden Deep. The developer has an interest in horror and sci-fi movies. Daedelic Entertainment is a publisher with a diverse portfolio of games including Shadow Tactics and Silence. The company is also working on the AAA title, Lord of the Rings- Gollum. The two have combined forces to bring Hidden Deep to PC. Cogwheel Software has announced that Hidden Deep will be released into Early Access on Steam on January 24th, 2022. Furthermore, interested players can check out the Closed Beta on Steam now. This Closed Beta period will run until January 3rd, 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO