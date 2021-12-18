ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Zach Wilson can’t afford to be indecisive against blitz-happy Dolphins

By DJ Bien-Aime II, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

MIAMI — Zach Wilson’s first nine games have delivered a roller coaster of emotions for Jets fans.

The electric playmaking explosion against the Titans in Week 4 brought overwhelming joy to Gang Green nation. The four-interception debacle against the Patriots in his second career start caused fans to bury their faces in agony. Games against the Falcons and Broncos left folks indifferent.

Then Wilson suffered a knee injury in the Week 7 rematch against New England that sidelined the rookie quarterback for four games.

In his return to action these last three weeks, the only noticeable area of improvement for the former BYU star is in his interception rate. He threw nine in his first six starts, but just two since his Week 12 return against the Texans.

But the constant theme is indecision.

“I just need to play loose and not try and be such a perfect pocket passing quarterback all the time,” Wilson said Thursday in trying to shed light on the mental war he’s currently battling. “That’s the biggest thing, I’m just trying to do so right by the coaches and what they’re asking me to do and a part of it I need to just be loose and play free and obviously play within the offense but just react and throw the ball like I’ve always known how to throw the ball and that’s what’s so cool about these next games. Even what we’ve gone through, it’s been the struggles of it all but I feel like you got to kind of go through all that to pull the good stuff from it.”

Wilson must play with a free mind against the Miami Dolphins (6-7) and react naturally.

A lot of his issues have revolved around overthinking and not trusting his eyes, a consistent issue for the 22-year-old signal-caller.

The conflict starts with his preferred playing style vs. the Jets’ offensive system.

Wilson excelled in college when he played a backyard style of football and created dynamic plays outside of the structure of the offense. Fans witnessed it against the Titans in the 27-24 upset for his first career win on the 50 plus yard throws to Keelan Cole and Corey Davis.

It’s the style of play that shot him up the draft boards all the way to the No. 2 overall pick in April.

But the Jets offense is timing-based where throws must be executed within the rhythm of the play. He takes an educated guess on what defensive coverage a team presents pre-snap, then tries to dissect the defense quickly based on what they show post-snap.

The quick part hasn’t happened fast enough for the rookie.

When Wilson’s first read isn’t open, he often panics, gets happy feet and rushes his throws. Other times, he’ll scramble out of clean pockets. There are also moments when he’ll hold the ball because he’s stuck on a receiver instead of moving through his progression.

When he plays within the structure and rhythm of the offense and gets the ball out in 2.5 seconds or less, he’s efficient. He’s completed 73% of passes for three touchdowns and a passer rating of 95, according to Next Gen Stats.

However, he isn’t executing the quick game often enough. He has the seventh-fewest attempts with 102. To be fair, he did miss four games. But only 35% of his dropbacks are through a quick passing attack.

Once Wilson starts hanging on to the ball too long, it all falls apart.

On passes between 2.5 and 4 seconds, he’s completing just 52% of his throws with one touchdown and nine of his interceptions. And when Wilson reverts to scrambling when the initial read isn’t there, he completes just 25% of his attempts.

It’s a conflicting issue for Wilson because his natural style of play that he came into the NFL with isn’t working, but the new style he isn’t used to — and is trying to get comfortable with — does work when he executes it correctly. It just hasn’t happened often enough which is why the Jets are just 2-7 in games he starts.

Even the signal-callers who specialize in off-script magic like Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers obliterate defenses in structure. That’s what Jets head coach Robert Saleh is trying to teach his young QB.

“There’s a balance, and it goes back to the whole Superman thing I’ve been talking about,” Saleh said. “There’s great respect to the timing of a play. When you’re talking about just, talking about the timing of the play where the ball has got to get out in rhythm, third down, two minute, ball’s getting in and out of your hands, those are ultimately when plays are made.”

However, Saleh believes it’s only a matter of time until Wilson unlocks the juggling act.

“And I do think in time, with reps, he’s going to find that,” Saleh said. “Just play loose, don’t overthink it, go through the timing of the play, when you feel the timing is off, go make something happen, and I think he got a little bit closer last week.”

Can Wilson show some growth in his mental aptitude against a Dolphins defense that is rolling?

The Jets need it. In the Dolphins’ five-game winning streak, offenses are only scoring 11 points per game.

Wilson will get crushed if he displays his usual indecisiveness against Miami. The Dolphins blitz on an NFL-high 40% of their defensive snaps. He must fire passes to receivers quickly to avoid turning into a pinata.

The responsibility doesn’t fall solely on Wilson, though, to overcome the heat. It starts with Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur needing to create advantageous situations for his rookie against the heavy blitzing Dolphins. The offensive line communication better be on point. The tight ends and running backs must pick up blocks. The receivers must shake free from man coverage.

But as Wilson’s teammates handle their jobs, the rookie QB can’t be indecisive.

“For Zach, again, not over-analyzing anything, just take whatever play is called, the good, the bad, whatever, don’t make a bad play worse and just live in that moment and don’t overthink it and go through your progression,” LaFleur said. “If it’s there, rip it. Just like we said, getting the eyes in the right spot and at the right time is going to be critical.”

It’s time for Zach to play loose and just let it rip.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
JetsCountry

Ex-Jets Scout Warns New York Not to Draft Chris Olave

For quarterback Zach Wilson to have a chance to succeed, the Jets must surround him with as much offensive firepower as possible. Does that mean the Jets will select wide receiver Chris Olave out of Ohio State?. With receivers Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole and Braxton Berrios all scheduled to become...
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Notebook | HC Robert Saleh Believes QB Zach Wilson Took Strides Vs. Dolphins

There was nothing in Zach Wilson's performance against Miami on Sunday to shake the confidence of head coach Robert Saleh in his rookie quarterback. If anything, Saleh said on Monday that Wilson took some important incremental steps during the Jets' 31-24 loss to the Dolphins. "I'll speak on the two...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Jets#Titans#American Football#Gang Green#Patriots#Byu#Texans
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Vikings’ real reason for sitting out Adam Thielen vs. Bears

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was ruled out for the team’s Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears, though it should be noted that he didn’t suffer any setback. In fact according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Thielen was actually close to playing in their...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Make Major Roster Decision On TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
NFL
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy