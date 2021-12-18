ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Assault charge for suspect who threw punch that killed Brooklyn dad

By John Annese, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

An Illinois man faces assault charges after throwing the punch that killed a father of two outside a Brooklyn restaurant, police said Saturday.

Dulat Abdikrimov, 23, surrendered to cops Friday in connection with the Oct. 17 attack that left Batyr Akmammedov, 41, mortally wounded.

Akmammedov was standing with a group of people outside the Opera Cafe on Emmons Ave. at Bedford Ave. in Sheepshead Bay when Abdikrimov pulled up at a traffic light and started hitting on his wife, cops said.

The assailant then got out of his car, and the two men squared off, police said.

During the fight, Abdikrimov punched the victim in the head, cops said. Akmammedov managed to take himself to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he died three days later.

The city medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Abdikrimov was hit with misdemeanor assault and menacing charges, and the prospect of a year in jail. It wasn’t clear Saturday if prosecutors will seek upgraded charges.

He was awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn criminal court.

Akmammedov’s sister, Jennet Reddy, had written in a fundraising appeal that he didn’t know his attacker.

“A random stranger decided to punch him for no reason,” Reddy wrote. “He was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily News

Man shot dead in Bronx road rage clash

A 45-year-old man was shot dead in a road rage confrontation in the Bronx early Wednesday, police said. Aracellio Pellot was sitting in the back of a black Nissan Murano when someone inside a white SUV behind him on E. 162nd St. near Melrose Ave. opened fire, blowing out the Nissan’s back windshield about 5:40 a.m., cops said. Pellot was struck in the back of the head. The Nissan’s terrified ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Colorado district attorney asks court to reconsider 110-year prison sentence for truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos

Kim Kardashian has joined millions of people voicing their support for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a truck driver sentenced to more than a century behind bars for a fiery crash in Colorado that left four dead. Their calls were answered by First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King, who filed a request for a hearing on Tuesday asking the courts to reconsider Aguilera-Medros’ 110-year punishment. ...
COLORADO STATE
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy