While some auction houses and galleries are attempting to launch their own NFT platforms, Christie’s is experimenting with an alternative route. Bidding closed last night on a Christie’s NFT auction that took place entirely on OpenSea, one of the leading NFT platforms, as opposed to on Christie’s own website. By tapping into the existing technical infrastructure that OpenSea has already built, Noah Davis, Christie’s head of digital sales, hopes to launch the auction house into the future. “I see no way for us to do this off the blockchain and with manual processes, the old way we used to do it,”...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO