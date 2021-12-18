ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moose vs. Alex Coughlin Announced for TERMINUS Pro Wrestling Debut

By Jeffrey Harris
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article– TERMINUS has announced a new matchup for the company’s debut event next month. Impact World champion Moose will be facing Alex Coughlin at the upcoming event. TERMINUS makes...

Wrestling World

WWE has changed plans for Roman Reigns

In the last episode of Friday Night Smackdown that aired a couple of days ago, we saw how Roman Reigns abandoned the services of his personal advisor, Paul Heyman, attacking him and then being attacked by the historical wrestler followed by the Mad Genius: Brock Lesnar. After weeks in which...
WWE
boxingnewsandviews.com

Jake Paul In Line To Fight Son Of Boxing Legend

Jake Paul has taken the world by storm in recent days. Appearing on genuine, legitimate professional sports networks like ESPN, Sky Sports and Showtime even. Not just the younger generation audience he has peaked interest in. Paul is even getting some old school boxing fans to take a look to...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Tyron Woodley draws two-month suspension following Jake Paul KO in Tampa

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was suspended 60 days by Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, according to MMA Junkie, after getting flattened by social media sensation Jake Paul in the sixth round of their cruiserweight rematch last weekend in Tampa. Watch the replay of Paul’s violent knockout...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul sends a warning to Canelo Alvarez after sleeping Tyron Woodley

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul has issued a warning to Canelo Alvarez following his knockout win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday night in Tampa, Jake Paul produced the best knockout of his career thus far as he put Tyron Woodley’s lights out in their short notice rematch. It came just under four months after Paul was able to defeat the former UFC welterweight champion via decision in his hometown of Cleveland.
COMBAT SPORTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Has A Challenge For Jake Paul

Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley over the weekend, and it was yet another example of Paul defeating competition that isn't experienced in boxing. While Paul has a couple of years of experience under his belt, his opponents virtually have none. Sure, they are fighters with a lot of professional years under their belts, however, they simply do not possess the sheer boxing skill required to actually put on a competitive fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyron Woodley medically suspended by Florida commission after scary Jake Paul knockout

Tyron Woodley was on the receiving end of a wicked right hand thrown by YouTuber-turner-boxer Jake Paul in the sixth round of Saturday’s eight-round rematch. The punch resulted in multiple losses for Woodley. He lost consciousness, the bout itself, and the chance to win a $500,000 knockout bonus. After the fight, it was deemed Woodley also has lost the ability to fight for the next two months.
FLORIDA STATE
411mania.com

Liv Morgan Tries to Ambush Becky Lynch In New WWE Video

Liv Morgan tried to get the jump on Becky Lynch ahead of their match at WWE Day 1, attacking her in a new video. WWE posted video of Morgan trying to ambush Lynch at a training facility while training, but the woman she attacks with a kendo stick isn’t actually Lynch.
WWE
FanSided

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 preview and prediction

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight for the second time. Will the rematch be different than their first meeting? FanSided has an answer. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley meet in an unexpected boxing rematch on Saturday, Dec. 18. It’s an event that came together quickly but should provide some intrigue.
JAKE PAUL
411mania.com

Backstage Update on WWE Splitting Up AJ Styles & Omos

– As previously reported, the tag team of AJ Styles and Omos came to an end last night on WWE Raw. Things broke down after their match with the Mysterios, and Omos refused to tag in, causing Styles to lose the match. Omos eventually dropped AJ Styles with a gorilla press. According to a report by WrestleVotes, WWE apparently sped up the plans for the tag team duo to split up.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Announces Return Of Former Star For Special Grudge Match

Guess who’s back? Wrestlers are legitimate athletes, but they do not do the same things as their contemporaries. One of the major differences is in the area of retirement, as you do not see wrestlers stay out of the ring forever most of the time. It also helps that wrestlers are able to come back for a one off match if they choose, which is the case again with another retired wrestler.
WWE
The Independent

Tommy Fury reveals ‘upsetting’ reaction to watching Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury has labelled Jake Paul’s knockout win over Tyron Woodley as a “terrible fight” and admits it was a “very upsetting” watch.Fury, 7-0, is the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury but missed out on a career-high payday with the YouTuber-turned-boxer after suffering a bacterial chest infection and broken rib in training in the build-up to the fight.Paul swiftly replaced Fury with Woodley in a rematch and quickly improved on his performance from the first fight, a points decision victory, inflicting a devastating stoppage in the sixth round on the former UFC champion.And Fury told...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Mid-South Wrestling (2.23.1985) Review

-Originally aired February 23, 1985. -Your hosts are JR and JW. HACKSAW BUTCH REED vs. “Nature Boy” BUDDY LANDELL. -Reed knocks Landell on his ass with one punch. Landell tries to play it off as no big thing and dares Reed to hit him again. So Reed just throws another punch and Landell’s dramatic sell is an instant classic. Chinlock by Reed. Bulldog follows as even the commentators point out that this is just a total drubbing. Reed works the leg and whips Landell, but Landell avoids the corner charge and then chokes Reed frantically. Reed comes back with choking of his own, and a tackle finishes. Yeah, Landell definitely has a foot out the door.
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Says AEW Battle Of The Belts Will Be A Hour-Long Special

Tony Khan has confirmed the length of the upcoming AEW Battle of the Belts special on TNT. Khan appeared on the Culture State podcast and confirmed reports that the special will be one hour long. “It’s a one hour show,” Khan said (per Fightful). “It’s a one hour event, so...
WWE

