Gamers interested in learning more about the performance, enhancements and graphics you can expect across the Xbox console versions of the new Halo Infinite game which launched yesterday. Will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have wasted no time comparing the gameplay of Halo Infinite across Xbox Series X/S vs Xbox One S/X. Check out the video below to learn more about the results and what you can expect from the console version of the game which is also available to play on Windows PC systems.

