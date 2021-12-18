ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Livingston manager David Martindale on why club use one bus amid Covid risk

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLivingston will continue to use one bus because they "need the game called off" in the event of a Covid outbreak, says manager David Martindale. Some Scottish Premiership clubs use more than one coach to limit how many players are deemed as close contacts should a passenger test positive....

www.bbc.co.uk

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Football#Scottish Premiership#Omicron
