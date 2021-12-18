Spiderman No Way Home - Review *with spoilers*

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, MJ (Zendaya) has a maxim that basically goes like, “You should expect to be disappointed, that way you’re never disappointed.” For the young characters, who are looking to get into MIT, disappointment is the worst possible outcome. It also seemed like the filmmakers behind No Way Home were desperately afraid of disappointing the fans. The fans had expectations for what a Spider-Man movie in the multiverse should be, what they wanted to see, and they would be very upset if they did not get it. Sony, eager to make as much money as humanly possible from this sequel, would be more than happy to give the fans what they wanted. But good storytelling is not necessarily about giving your audience what they want, but what they need even if that means upending their expectations. That’s why Spider-Man: No Way Home largely feels like bad fan-fic—an attempt to rewrite past stories into something pleasing. Is it fun? Sure, in the same way as eating a bunch of sugar is fun, but you don’t really feel great about it afterwards.

