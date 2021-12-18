ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the Blight in The Wheel of Time?

By Dhruv Trivedi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the saga of ‘The Wheel of Time’ begins to gather momentum, Moiraine heads to the ominous prison of the Dark One along with Rand in order to once and for all finish the evil entity. However, to get to the Eye of the World, as the magical prison is called,...

'Wheel of Time' Fans Go Mad for Major Change From Books

The Wheel of Time made its boldest change from the original books yet in this week's episode, and the notoriously active online fandom is losing its collective mind. Fair warning: there are spoilers for Eepisode 6 ahead, as well as spoilers for the books. The Wheel of Time Episode 6,...
The Wheel of Time: The Secrets of Moiraine and Siuan

This article contains The Wheel of Time spoilers. The Wheel of Time has plenty to enjoy for those who haven’t read the Robert Jordan novels upon which the show is based, but there has been no shortage of frustration on the part of “book purists” who are dissatisfied with some of the changes made by the television adaptation. Complaints of women being among the Dragon Reborn candidates, for example, may have primed more defensive viewers to question the latest narrative revision: the portrayal of Moiraine and Siuan as lovers.
The Wheel of Time: The One Power Explained

There's a lot to like about the magical system of The Wheel of Time. Why Is the One Power Only Supposed to Be Used by Women?. There's a lot to like about the magical system of The Wheel of Time. From the all-female order of magic users, with their color-coded groups and intriguing rivalries to the awe-inspiring things one can do with the One Power, the show has introduced us to an enchanting world that - if the series is handled well - is here to stay. That being said, the One Power and all its intricacies can be confusing to newcomers, who haven't read the books. Here's the One Power explained:
The Wheel of Time Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘The Wheel of Time’ episode 6, titled ‘The Flame of Tar Valon,’ delves into the intricate world of the Aes Sedai and the White Tower. With all five youths selected by Moiraine finally collected in the ancient city of Tar Valon, things quickly fall into place and set the stage for the next part of the epic, centuries-long adventure. There’s also a lot of new and crucial information that’s revealed, which will be undoubtedly helpful as the plot progresses. Let’s take another look at ‘the Wheel of Time’ episode 6 and make sure we’ve picked up all the essential details. SPOILERS AHEAD.
The Wheel of Time Episode 7 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

‘The Wheel of Time’ episode 6 gives us some much-awaited plot points, and it seems as if the adventure has truly begun. Leaving the spectacular White Tower, Moiraine and the youths from Two Rivers are setting off on a decisive journey that could be fatal to some of them. The magic is getting more spectacular and the stakes— higher. Curious about what the upcoming episode holds? Here’s everything we know about ‘The Wheel of Time’ episode 7.
Wheel of Time: ‘The Dark Along The Ways’-Recap

A lot of people are likely tripping on why Mat didn’t join the group along the Ways, since it would appear that much like other moments in The Wheel of Time series, it’s deviating from the books in a manner that people didn’t expect. What’s amusing about this is that there are people that will roll with it and see where the story goes as a result and those that will whine and complain that things aren’t going the way they expected. But the point of this is that the series is moving forward at a clip that’s making it evident that the finale is going to be something that will undoubtedly get a lot of people talking in a number of ways that will create a debate as to whether the second season will be worth watching. If things are still building then the answer from this source will be yes, absolutely, especially since upon reading the books one will find the differences, and might even agree that they’re not quite as bad as some might think. But learning the few things that stem from the reveals that are found in this episode, one can’t help but wonder what the story will hold for the rest of the group.
Why didn’t Mat go with the group on The Wheel of Time?

The most recent episode of The Wheel of Time, “The Flame of Tar Valon,” ended with Moiraine leading the five Emond’s Fielders through a Waygate, a magical means by which they can reach the Eye of the World and potentially stop the Dark One before he can rise again and threaten the world. That plot beat will be familiar to anyone who’s read Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time books, with one crucial difference: on the show, Mat Cauthon (Barney Harris) stays behind.
