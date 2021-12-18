TikTok to Launch Delivery Only Restaurants With ‘TikTok Kitchen’

At a time when toxic workplaces are getting exposed like never before, images of a kitchen trashed by a worker prior to quitting his job have come to light this week. The video posted on TikTok by @dirtdawg420 shows food, plates and other utensils on the floor of the kitchen. The person who posted the video revealed that the worker had quit having had enough at the restaurant. "So my expo lost his mind and threw every plate at us cooks and went out with a bang!!" they wrote, using the hashtags #cheddarsscratchkitchen #lostit #badnight #restaurauntlife and #shitshow among others, reported DailyDot. Food expeditors are often referred to as 'expos' and act as the link between the kitchen staff and the customers. They are responsible for the smooth flow of orders and efficient delivery of service.

