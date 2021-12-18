ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok to Launch Delivery Only Restaurants With ‘TikTok Kitchen’

By Jacklyn Krol
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TikTok is becoming more than a social media app — it's also venturing into the restaurant business. On Friday (Dec. 17), Bloomberg reported that TikTok Kitchen will launch in the U.S. in March 2022. Virtual Dining Concepts co-founder Robert Earl told the outlet that 300 TikTok restaurants are expected to open...

