2 more teens face attempted 1st-degree murder charges in Nome Park shooting

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Aurora have arrested two more teenagers in connection to a drive-by shooting in Nome Park that wounded six high school students.

The 15- and 16-year-old males were taken into custody on Friday afternoon by members of the Aurora Police Fugitive Apprehension and Surveillance Team and the Aurora Police SWAT Team.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m. as he was getting into his car at a shopping center located at East 6 th Avenue and North Chambers Road.

Police arrested the 16-year-old around 12:40 p.m. during a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Potomac Way.

Police said both teenagers were arrested without incident and are being charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The Aurora Police Department will not release the names of the suspects due to their age.

This brings the total amount of arrests in this case to four.

On Nov. 23, a 15-year-old believed to be the driver of a black Chrysler 300 that was suspected to be involved in the shooting was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder .

The next day, police arrested another 15-year-old who is suspected of being a passenger in the confiscated Chrysler 300 and is connected with the shooting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.