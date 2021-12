As previously suggested by rumors from credible sources of the industry, Ninja Theory’s upcoming Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 made an appearance at this year’s The Game Awards. Fans got to a decent chunk of actual gameplay, and while not a lot is known about the game’s combat and other gameplay systems – we certainly have had a good look at the game’s visual presentation. Ninja Theory delivered an excellent game with 2017’s Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, and at least from what’s shown – the developer has outdone itself in almost every regard and as it stands – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 seems to be one of the if not the best looking game of this generation up until now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO