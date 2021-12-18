ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL-League announces enhanced COVID-19 measures amid rise in cases

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The National Hockey League (NHL) has announced enhanced COVID-19 measures which include daily testing and restrictions amid the emergence of the Omicron variant and a recent increase in positive cases...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl League#Reuters#Omicron#Nhlpa
Yakima Herald Republic

NHL notebook: How safe are fans still attending games amid league's COVID-19 outbreaks?

Dec. 19—With many NHL games across North America postponed this week, there's plenty of evidence a pause of any sort will give players and staffs a chance to recover. That's why, as of Saturday night, five NHL clubs went on official pauses through the holiday break and two more — Toronto and Vancouver — had games postponed through the week with more than 100 players, nearly 15 percent of the league, in protocols.
NHL
WGN News

NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday due to COVID-19

The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Beginning the annual holiday break two days early means five additional games will be postponed, bringing the total this season to 49. Two games slated for Tuesday are still set to go on as […]
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
wincountry.com

Red Wings season put on hold after numerous COVID-19 positive tests

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings’ season has been put on pause amid numerous COVID-19 positive tests within the organization. The Red Wings are off the ice through Christmas break. Detroit was originally scheduled to face the Colorado Avalanche tonight. Detroit’s next scheduled game is against the Rangers in New York December 27.
NHL
wincountry.com

Olympics-NHL decides against competing in Beijing due to COVID-19 -ESPN

(Reuters) -The National Hockey League will not send its players to compete in the men’s ice hockey tournament at the Beijing Olympics due to COVID-19 concerns as the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads globally, ESPN reported on Tuesday. The NHL agreed last September to pause its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wincountry.com

NHL-League, players’ body agree early holiday break amid COVID-19 cases

(Reuters) – The National Hockey League (NHL) and its players’ body have agreed to begin their holiday break after Tuesday’s matches, they said in a joint statement. The regular season schedule is set to resume on Dec. 27, they added in Monday’s statement. Several teams in...
NHL
wincountry.com

Cricket-South Africa’s T20 Mzansi Super League cancelled again due to COVID-19

(Reuters) – South Africa’s Twenty20 Mzansi Super League has been cancelled for the second time due to COVID-19 related issues, the country’s cricket board (CSA) said on Monday. The 2022 Mzansi Super League was scheduled to be held in February but the board said increased travel restrictions...
WORLD
hotnewhiphop.com

NHL Takes Drastic Measures Amid COVID-19 Troubles

COVID-19 has been ravaging through the United States and Canada due to the Omicron variant. The NBA, NFL, and NHL have had significant outbreaks as of late, and every single league has been trying to figure out what to do. In the NBA and NFL, games have been postponed, and in the NFL, it has been the same story, but worse. With all of the cross border games that have taken place, 49 games have had to be postponed, all while 11 teams have shut down due to COVID outbreaks.
NHL
KSDK

NHL to cancel Olympics participation as COVID disrupts schedule, AP source says

The NHL will withdraw from the Winter Olympics after the regular-season schedule was disrupted by coronavirus outbreaks, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the announcement had yet to be made on...
NHL
Whittier Daily News

NHL officially withdraws from Olympics amid rising COVID-19 cases

As expected, the NHL pulled the plug on participating in the Winter Olympics in February in Beijing, citing the need to reschedule league games postponed this month due to a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases sparked by the omicron variant in North America. The league and its players association made the announcement jointly Wednesday morning.
NHL
wincountry.com

All NHL games, including Red Wings, postponed until after Christmas

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The National Hockey League will postpone five games scheduled for tomorrow and begin the holiday break today due to COVID-19 issues. Earlier this week, the Detroit Red Wings were shut down until after the break due to Covid-19 within the organization. Detroit is scheduled to resume play in New York against the Rangers December 27.
NHL
elitesportsny.com

NHL postpones another Devils game

On Monday afternoon, the NHL announced the New Jersey Devils will have another game postponed this week. Due to COVID-related issues affecting the Devils, Tuesday’s game in Pittsburgh has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. New Jersey’s game on Thursday against the...
NHL
WFLA

NHL to pause season from Wednesday through Christmas Day

(AP) – A person with direct knowledge of discussions said the NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the pause on the season had yet to be announced. Beginning […]
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

A deep dive into the Colorado Avalanche's salary-cap situation

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front-office changes.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy