Jennifer Lopez Gave the Classic Christmas Sweater a Chic Makeover

By Alicia Brunker
In Style
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeave it to Jennifer Lopez to master holiday shopping in style. On Friday, the singer was spotted browsing the shops in Los Angeles with her 13-year-old daughter, Emme, dressed in a sweater that was festive but still acceptable to wear beyond the month of December....

