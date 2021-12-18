ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3enS7R_0dQXbUMi00
FILE - Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines sit ready for use at a Dallas County Health and Human Services drive up vaccine site in Mesquite, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021. While all eyes are on the new and little-understood omicron variant, the delta form of the coronavirus isn't finished wreaking havoc in the U.S. There is much that is unknown about omicron, including whether it is more contagious than previous versions, makes people sicker or more easily thwarts the vaccine or breaks through the immunity that people get from a bout of COVID-19. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Saturday that it would not issue citations tied to its coronavirus vaccination mandate before Jan. 10, so that companies have time to adjust to and implement the requirements.

The federal agency separately said there would be no citations of companies regarding its testing requirements before Feb. 9.

The announcement came after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth District in Cincinnati decided on Friday that the mandate for large employers could go forward, reversing a previous court decision made after 27 Republican-led states, conservative groups, business associations and some individual companies challenged the mandate.

OSHA said in a statement that it would not issue citations before the listed dates “so long as an employer is exercising reasonable, good faith efforts to come into compliance with the standard.”

The mandate was previously slated to take effect Jan. 4.

The Biden administration’s vaccine requirement applies to companies with 100 or more employees and covers about 84 million U.S. workers. Employees who are not fully vaccinated have to wear face masks and be subject to weekly COVID-19 tests. There are exceptions, including for those who work outdoors or only at home.

Administration officials estimate that the mandate will save 6,500 lives and prevent 250,000 hospitalizations over six months.

Comments / 974

Gary LoCoco
4d ago

Osha doesn't have the power to force any one to take that poison they can't enforce mandates r not laws and the courts already voted against the mandates it's unconstitutional my body my choice

Reply(225)
521
HaliHannigans Cupcakery
4d ago

If you want to make everyone take it, we DEMAND all liability protections be removed from the US Government, CDC, FDA, NIH, all medical practitioners administering this garbage and all pharmaceutical companies! It's not about the money, right?

Reply(26)
494
PJD
4d ago

I dare them to come to my business, they will not be allowed in and I do not pay fines for unjust laws . Come and get me

Reply(50)
322
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#The U S Court Of Appeals#Republican
Washington Post

Boeing drops vaccine mandate for U.S. workers, joining Amtrak and other major federal contractors

Boeing is dropping a policy requiring all U.S.-based employees to be vaccinated, citing a federal district court ruling this month that blocked a key Biden administration immunization mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors. The aerospace giant’s announcement Friday followed other major companies such as Amtrak and General Electric that suspended...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox News

Biden's COVID vaccine mandate takes another hit in the courts

A U.S. district court in Georgia became the fourth court to enjoin a Biden administration vaccine mandate this week. As with the other trial and appellate courts, District Judge R. Stan Baker found that President Joe Biden had exceeded his authority in mandating the vaccine for all federal contractors. In the meantime, outgoing New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has ordered all private workers to be vaccinated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Over 400 Employees Leave Beaumont Hospitals Due To Vaccination Mandate

Beaumont Health suspended 370 employees in October as a result of its vaccination mandate, and another 70 quit because of it, according to Modern Healthcare. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is now asking for federal medical personnel to come to Michigan, citing staffing shortages. The federal government is sending a total of...
HEALTH SERVICES
AOL Corp

Survey finds 75% of employers won't have vaccine ban if US mandate is struck down

More than two-thirds of U.S. employers recently surveyed have no plans to make vaccination a condition of work, if courts ultimately strike down the Biden administration’s mandate for large employers. According to the survey of 1,000 randomly selected members of the Society for Human Resources Management, 75% said they’re...
HEALTH
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona governor signs executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for government employees

PHOENIX - Governor Doug Ducey has signed an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees, but healthcare institutions are exempt from the rule. The governor issued an executive order on Dec. 15, stating "No person shall be required by this state, or any city, town or county to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, but a health care institution licensed pursuant to A.R.S. Title 36, Chapter 4 may require the institution's employees to be vaccinated."
ARIZONA STATE
Fortune

Biden’s vaccine mandate is blocked nationwide by federal judge

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Biden administration’s mandate for federal contractors’ employees to be vaccinated will be halted nationwide, amid a slew of challenges from states that say the president overstepped his authority in requiring the COVID-19 shots. The...
U.S. POLITICS
McKnight's

Judge slaps nationwide freeze on healthcare worker COVID vax mandate

A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s mandate that says all healthcare workers involved in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ruling is a relief to nursing home operators who fear that staffing shortages could worsen if many...
CNET

Mask mandates now in 8 states, federal mask requirements extended

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With the omicron variant now detected in 39 states in the US, federal mask mandates have been extended until March 18 in an effort to curb the spread, President Joe Biden recently announced. The federal mandate was originally supposed to expire on Jan. 18.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

689K+
Followers
365K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy