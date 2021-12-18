ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, CT

Shots fired, suspect sought in Plainfield

By John Silva
 4 days ago

Plainfield, Conn. (WTIC) - Plainfield police are investigating a report of shots fired in town early this morning.

They say around 6:15, they received a report of shots discharged in the direction of a home in the area of Second Street.

Investigators say the gunfire was the result of a family violence altercation over a child.

No injuries were reported.

Police say two adults and three children live in the home.

Officers say they are looking for a suspect who may also have been involved in three separate incidents involving property damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Plainfield police.

