Public Health

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 36 new cases of COVID-19

By Miya Andrews
KFVS12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 36...

www.kfvs12.com

CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 444 New Cases, 12 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 444 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths. Of the new cases, 386 are confirmed cases and 58 are probable. All 12 deaths were reported in November. Three people were in the 25-49 age group, four were in the 50-64 age group and five were 65 or older. There have been 10,178 total hospitalizations and 164,715 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,613. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wivk.com

Some East Tennessee Hospitals are Seeing a Spike in COVID Cases

Two East Tennessee hospital systems report COVID-19 patients have risen in the past few days. A spokesperson for Tennova says they are seeing a rise in COVID patients and the majority are unvaccinated. UT Medical Center has reported 50 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of yesterday (Tuesday), that’s up 20 from Friday.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Denver

‘Extremely Concerned’: Mountain County Health Leaders Warn Of Extreme COVID Surge

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– In the middle of December, Summit and Clear Creek counties case rates for COVID-19 weren’t where health leaders would have liked, but were at least trending downward, if ever so slightly. Not anymore. (credit: CBS) “That is literally changing as we speak,” Timothy Ryan, Director of public health for Clear Creek County explained. “Omicron is alive and well and the numbers are going through the roof, both in Summit and Eagle counties.” Ryan says even if the variant of the virus has not been officially identified, the spiking case rates have the signature of the faster spreading virus....
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
#Dept#Covid#Health Department#Kfvs#Williamson County
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KFVS12

Tetanus shots recommended for tornado recovery workers

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Office of Emergency Management is urging tornado recovery workers to use caution, protective equipment and get a tetanus shot. They say ambulances have made several runs in the last few days responding to injuries from recovery efforts. The emergency management office recommended...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
klin.com

COVID-19 Cases Reported and 1 More Death

354 COVID-19 cases were reported in Lancaster County for the period Saturday through Monday. Also Monday the Health Department reported another death, a man in his 50s who was hospitalized and vaccinated. The schedule through the end of the year of vaccination clinics at the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
wvlt.tv

Tennova, UT Medical Center reports rise in COVID hospitalizations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two East Tennessee hospital systems report COVID-19 patients have risen in the past few days. “We are seeing a rise of Covid patients in our facilities, the majority of whom are unvaccinated,” said Stephanie Austin, a spokesperson for Tennova. On Facebook, UT Medical reported 50...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

COVID-19 in Northeast Tennessee: 60 deaths reported in two weeks

Active cases of COVID-19 dropped 3.1% across Northeast Tennessee over the past two weeks, but they remain 40% higher than a month ago today, according to numbers that were published online Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health. Active cases in the region increased in four counties and dipped in...
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Sacramento

2 Cases Of Omicron COVID-19 Variant Found In Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With the omicron variant now the dominant strain of new COVID-19 infections across the country, Sacramento County officials are confirming they have seen their first two cases. Public health officials announced on Tuesday that there have been two confirmed omicron variant cases in Sacramento County. Both cases were found through weekly serial testing, health officials say, and neither have been linked to travel. One of the people is experiencing mild symptoms while the other is asymptomatic, public health says. While one of the people with the variant is vaccinated and the other is not, officials did not go into detail about which person is experiencing the symptoms. On Monday, the CDC released new data showing that the omicron variant is now making up more than 73 percent of new infections. Other counties in California, like Yolo, have already seen confirmed omicron variant cases. Public health leaders are urging people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and get a booster shot if they are already fully immunized.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Omicron Variant Identified in 2 Santa Cruz County Patients

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (CBS SF) — Health officials in Santa Cruz County have learned that two recently confirmed COVID-19 cases were attributed to the omicron variant of the virus. Officials said Tuesday that samples collected on Dec. 16th and 17th last week were identified as the omicron COVID variant. The two individuals are North County residents in their mid-20s. The health department’s Twitter account posted about the cases Tuesday. Omicron variant identified in two Santa Cruz County patients. Get boosted, get tested, mask up and protect yourself and your family. https://t.co/EAL2gB1ZRb pic.twitter.com/WKRQDP8f5h — Santa Cruz County (@sccounty) December 21, 2021 Officials said an investigation into...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

