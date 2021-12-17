The 13 Best New Songs This Week

Movies have come a long way from the 1920’s where upon entering a theatre, you would expect to see a pianist seated offstage to add some dramatic sound to the moving pictures on the screen in front of you. Music in movies provides emotional context to the scenes therein, introduces how the audience should feel about certain characters and events, and sets the overall tone and mood of a film. In the early days, music and the eventual “talkie” were used also to drown out the awfully loud sounds that come from the projector room, wherein you could expect to hear the whirling projector and someone working to switch the large, heavy film reels so the audience doesn’t notice the transition. As time has passed cinematographers have become more adept at matching the sounds needed in a film. Rather than a rambling vaudeville piano, we now have the works of John Williams and Hanz Zimmer, creating scores specifically for each film to accompany the movements and conflicts in sync. Some film scores are far better than others, but the original film scores and songs written for specific films generally set the bar higher for a film, giving the movie its own world and not bringing the audience back to the reality in which they had heard on the radio on their way to the theatre.

