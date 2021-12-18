Hulu Cancels Major Series

School’s out — permanently. HBO Max has cancelled the Head of the Class sequel series after one season. The 10 episodes were all released on November 4th. A multi-camera comedy series, the new version of Head of the Class stars Isabella Gomez, Jorge Diaz, Jolie Hoang Rappaport, Gavin Lewis, Dior Goodjohn, Brandon Severs, Adrian Matthew Escalona, and Katie Beth Hall. Christa Miller and Robin Givens are guest stars. The show revolves around a group of overachieving Meadows Creek High School students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher named Alicia Gomez (Gomez) who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life. Givens reprised her role as Darlene Hayward from the 1986-91 ABC sitcom. In the sequel series, she’s a lawyer who wants the best for her son and is co-head of the Parents’ Association.

