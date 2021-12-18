ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hulu Cancels Major Series

By Michael Hein
 4 days ago

The Hulu original series Pen15 just dropped a new season this month, but sadly it will be its last. According to The Hollywood Reporter, series creators Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle decided to end their cringe-comedy series here. The final season premiered on Friday, Dec. 3. Pen15 stars Erskine...

Popculture

Disney+ Cancels Popular Series After Just 2 Seasons

The Disney+ original series Diary of a Future President was canceled on Monday after just two seasons. Creator Ilana Pena shared the news on Twitter, noting that she was "filled with so much gratitude" for the episodes she got to make before Disney pulled the plug. The series debuted in January 2020 and included Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez as an executive producer.
TV SERIES
lifewire.com

How to Fast Forward on Hulu

On TV remote, press fast-forward or right directional button. On Hulu mobile/desktop, drag progress bar or tap 10-second forward icon. To skip commercials on recorded content, sign up for the Enhanced DVR add-on from Account > Manage Add-ons. You can’t fast forward live TV. This article walks you through...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
lifewire.com

How to Watch Hulu With Friends

Open the Details page of a show or movie on Hulu, and look for the Watch Party icon (outline of three people). Click the Watch Party icon > Start the Party > Link icon, then share the link with your friends. To join a Watch Party, log into your Hulu...
TV SERIES
Person
Anna Konkle
Person
Maya Erskine
thedigitalfix.com

Cowboy Bebop live-action series cancelled by Netflix

The Cowboy Bebop live-action series from Netflix has been cancelled after one season. Less than a month after the anime series adaptation premiered on the platform, the streaming service has decided it won’t be continuing with the project. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, but didn’t provide much other...
TV SERIES
lifewire.com

How to Add a Profile to Hulu

Browser: Go to Hulu.com and select Manage Profiles from menu in top-right corner. Profiles > Edit Profiles > Add Profile and type details. Select Create Profile to save. iOS and Android: Tap the Account icon. Select your name to open the Profiles page and tap on the (+) New Profile icon. Type in your credentials and tap Create Profile to confirm.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

How I Met Your Father: Kim Cattrall Introduces Hulu Comedy Spin-Off Series Teaser

How I Met Your Father has its first teaser out. The footage features Kim Cattrall as the story’s narrator, an older version of Hilary Duff’s character, telling her son how she met his dad. Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma also star in the comedy, which will premiere in January.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Head of the Class: Cancelled; No Season Two for HBO Max Sequel Series

School’s out — permanently. HBO Max has cancelled the Head of the Class sequel series after one season. The 10 episodes were all released on November 4th. A multi-camera comedy series, the new version of Head of the Class stars Isabella Gomez, Jorge Diaz, Jolie Hoang Rappaport, Gavin Lewis, Dior Goodjohn, Brandon Severs, Adrian Matthew Escalona, and Katie Beth Hall. Christa Miller and Robin Givens are guest stars. The show revolves around a group of overachieving Meadows Creek High School students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher named Alicia Gomez (Gomez) who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life. Givens reprised her role as Darlene Hayward from the 1986-91 ABC sitcom. In the sequel series, she’s a lawyer who wants the best for her son and is co-head of the Parents’ Association.
TV & VIDEOS
uticaphoenix.net

Watch Hulu Original Series”How I Met Your Father”Official Trailer –

Check out the official trailer for Hulu Original series “How I Met Your Father”! The 10-episode first season of the series premieres exclusively on Hulu Tuesday, January 18, 2022. In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father:...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Cowboy Bebop’ Mainstays React To Series Cancellation

News came today that Netflix would not be moving forward with a second season of Cowboy Bebop, its once-highly anticipated live-action anime adaptation starring John Cho. The quick cancellation came less than three weeks after its November 19 launch. Based on Shinichirō Watanabe’s cult anime series, Cowboy Bebop followed a group of misfit bounty hunters, led by Spike Spiegel (Cho) as they search for the galaxy’s most valuable criminals. Mustafa Shakir also starred as Jet Black and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine. Cho was the first cast member to react to the cancellation, posting only a head-bobbing gif of Tom Selleck from...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Top 10: ‘The Witcher’ Has Streamer’s Audience Spellbound

Netflix audiences tossed all their coins to their Witcher during Season 2’s debut weekend. The fantasy show’s premiere debuted at No. 1, with audiences spending a whopping 142.43 million hours immersed in magic and monsters with Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra). The first season of “The Witcher” followed, securing the second-place spot on Netflix’s Top 10 English TV Shows list, with 49.18 million hours of screen time. “The Witcher” is based on the book series by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, which also inspired multiple video games. It tells the adventures of monster hunter Geralt of Rivia...
TV SERIES
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Popculture

Netflix Is About to Lose a Big Showtime Series

Netflix is losing a few major titles after the new year begins, including Episodes. The acclaimed Showtime series featured Matt LeBlanc in his first leading role on TV since the ill-fated Friends spin-off Joey ended. Epsiodes is a showbusiness series, starring LeBlanc as a fictionalized version of himself. All five...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Atlanta’ Finally Sets Season 3 Premiere on FX

The third season of Atlanta on FX has a premiere date — at long last. The critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning series will return to FX on March 24, almost four years after its second season concluded. Atlanta‘s second season premiered on March 1, 2018 and finished on May 10 of that year. We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24,” said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.” Season three will also stream on Hulu the day after...
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Max Adding Show That Was Thought to Be a Netflix Exclusive

HBO Max is adding a show to its catalog that was supposed to remain exclusive to Netflix for several more years. On Monday, the streamer announced that The CW's Supergirl would be among the titles added to its catalog on Jan. 1, 2022. This was not the plan laid out in WarnerMedia's licensing contract with Netflix, suggesting that the two may have quietly revised their agreement.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (December 20)

Christmas is almost here, and Netflix is stocking subscribers' stockings (or rather their streaming libraries) with tons of new titles this week. As families get in the holiday spirit and Santa prepares his global trek, delivering presents under trees, a sleigh-full of new additions to its streaming library, with a grand total of 12 new titles joining the content catalogue.
TV SERIES
Variety

Twitter Enchanted Over ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 and ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Teaser

The much-anticipated second-season debut of “The Witcher” landed at the top of Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. The Netflix series had been long delayed as a result of COVID, but eight fresh episodes finally dropped on Friday, to the joy of fantasy fans everywhere. The fact that showrunner Lauren Schmidt answered fan questions on Twitter only helped bolster the conversation, helping viewers better understand the characters played by Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and more. SO much to discuss, and yes, we'll do it here too! Let's have real conversations about what happened...
TV SERIES

