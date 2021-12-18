ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outraged Iranian pet owners kick back against new proposal to ban all pets

By Verity Bowman
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIranian animal lovers have ridiculed a new law that could ban people from owning pets after the country’s government floated legislation aimed at protecting the country from “unclean” animals. Citizens would be barred from owning, breeding and transporting dogs, cats and other common household pets under...

Iranian animal lovers decry plan to ban pets

"No, my cat is not dangerous," says Iranian animal lover Mostafa, outraged by a proposal from ultraconservative lawmakers to ban pets. "Crocodiles can be called dangerous, but how can rabbits, dogs and cats be dangerous?"
Michigan pet owners mistreating their animals may have to pay shelter costs

People charged with neglecting and abusing animals would have to pay for the animals’ shelter expenses during their court proceedings, if recently introduced legislation becomes law. Animals across the state suffer from the deprivation of food, water and shelter and from abandonment and torture, Tanya Hilgendorf, the president and...
Cat owners banned from keeping animals after pet's eyes burst

A couple who allowed their cat to become emaciated and suffer with ruptured eyes have been banned from keeping all animals for life. Peter Rogers, aged 64, and Debbie Rogers, 60, appeared before Telford Magistrates’ Court for sentencing after neglecting their Persian cat Toffee, who was so poorly she had to be put down.
Ebrahim Raisi
Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
20 Most Expensive Dog Breeds That Are Worth Every Penny

People love showering their dogs with toys, clothes and fancy meal plans. Frankly, the doggy gift options just keep getting better. Spending money on our pets is part of the deal when adopting, fostering or buying a dog. The thing is, the tab grows very quickly. Some dog breeds cost a lot more to care for than others. Everything from bedtime to bathtime and beyond can be more expensive depending on the breed. The most expensive dog breeds tend to be rare, purebred dogs who come from show-winning bloodlines. Expensive dog breeds also require more grooming, training and medical visits over the course of their lifetimes. If you’ve got your heart set on one of these breeds, start saving now.
The Dogs With the Shortest Lifespan

Dogs are often described in one phrase — man’s best friend. Canines have been humans’ loyal companions for centuries. Today, about 85 million American households own a pet, and more than 63 million of them have a dog. The average lifespan of a dog is between 10 and 13 years. Sadly, some breeds don’t normally […]
Mysterious mummy found in tomb in Peru with hands covering its face

A mummy, fully bound in ropes and with its hands covering its face, has been discovered in an underground tomb in Peru. Archaeologists from the National University of San Marcos found the mummy in good condition in Cajamarquilla, a significant site 15.5 miles inland from the coastal city and capital Lima, Peru.
The Newest Dog Breed You Have Probably Never Heard Of

Almost every year, the American Kennel Club, the country’s purebred dog registry, officially recognizes one or several new breeds and adds them to the club’s list. The vetting process is quite rigorous. There are over 340 dog breeds known throughout the world, but as of 2021, the AKC officially recognized 197 breeds.
Brigitte Macron to sue over false claims she was born male

France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron, is set to press charges after a conspiracy theory claiming she was born male gained traction on social media. The rumour, which can be traced back to a small, extreme-Right journal article from September, falsely claims that the 68-year-old wife of Emmanuel Macron is a transgender woman who was born under the name Jean-Michel Trogneux.
Japan hangs 3 inmates for "extremely ghastly" crimes in first executions since 2019

Japan hanged three death-row inmates on Tuesday, its first executions in two years, amid growing criticism by human rights groups of the country's use of the death penalty. One of the three, Yasutaka Fujishiro, was convicted of killing seven people and setting fire to their house in 2004, while the other two, Tomoaki Takanezawa and Mitsunori Onogawa, were convicted in the 2003 killings of two pinball parlor employees.
Children aged 5-11 not to be offered Covid jab unless clinically vulnerable

Scientific advisers to the government have recommended against vaccinating five- to 11-year-olds for the time being, with only those children deemed clinically vulnerable set to be offered a Covid jab.The decision comes as a surprise after insiders in the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation had indicated that the body was ready to follow the example of the US and European Union in vaccinating all over-fives.Roughly 330,000 children who are in a clinical risk group or live with an immunosuppressed adult should be offered two smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with an eight-week gap between the first and second...
