Dozens of Santas paddle down River Soar for Leicester charity event

Free to participate; bring your paddle gear, or rent it nearby, and don't forget to rock your Santa or elf or reindeer suit. THE HOLIDAYS AND H2O? You can say, with quirky confidence, that Californians really like to A) enjoy their ocean-based recreational pastimes and B) dress up in tribute to whatever the next celebratory date on the calendar happens to be. And if people can deftly combine those happy pursuits? They'll definitely do so, with plenty of dash and panache. Look to the whimsical Witch Paddles that show up in spots like Morro Bay and Ventura near Halloween, and ponder those places where Santa famously rides the waves to shore just after Thanksgiving, all to delight the fans and kick off the Christmas season. In some of those locations, Santa's on a surfboard, or standing on the deck of a full-sized boat, but around Ventura Harbor Village, at least on one special Saturday in December, you'll find Santa mavens out on their paddleboards, bringing splashy cheer to the season.

VENTURA, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO