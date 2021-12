When journalists cover the news, we aren’t there to be a part of the story, but sometimes it just happens. I met Anita Black and her husband Greg, standing on top of a pile that used to be their home, the front completely blown out and only a few partial walls still stood. The couple raised their kids there and built a life for more than 31 years. Nearly everything is gone but they aren’t complaining. They say they’re lucky to be alive and everything could be replaced, except the pictures. That’s what they were looking for. That’s when I glanced down and saw the corner of something, I pulled up the boards and glass and slid out an 8X10 photo.

