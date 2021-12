The evening of Monday, December 13 is the filing deadline for candidates in next year's primary elections in Texas. No candidate applications will be accepted after 6pm. Locally, a number of Republicans have already filed with the Lubbock County Republican Party for their place on next year's ballot. This includes four different candidates for State Representative District 84: Carl Tepper, Kade Wilcox, Cheryl Little and David Glasheen.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO