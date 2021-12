Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced the appointment of Rogan Donelly to the University of South Florida Board of Trustees. Donelly, of Sarasota, is the president and CEO of Tervis Tumbler Company. He serves on the board of trustees of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium and the Gulfside Bank board of directors. Donelly also volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters and was the 2020 recipient of the University of South Florida’s Outstanding Alumni Award. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Bowdoin College and master of business administration from the University of South Florida. His appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO