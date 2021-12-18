Plainfield PD searching for suspect involved in shooting after family altercation

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Plainfield Police are searching for a male suspect involved in a shooting on Second Street after a family violence altercation.

At approximately 6:15 a.m., police received 911 calls regarding shots being fired in the area of Second Street. Upon arrival, police determined that shots had been fired during a family violence altercation over a child.

Officials say that no injuries were reported. However, officers were able to determine that the suspect brandished and discharged the firearm in the direction of the home, according to police. Officials say the home was occupied by two adults and three children at the time.

The male suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Officials believe this suspect is involved in three separate incidents previously reported Saturday morning regarding a damaged property at various locations in town.

This incident remains under investigation by the Plainfield Police Department Special Investigations Unit. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Plainfield Police Department at (860)564-0804 or through the anonymous tip line (860) 564-7065.

