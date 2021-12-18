ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon Hargreaves III and Isaiah Prince Officially Out This Week Against Broncos

CINCINNATI — Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III and offensive tackle Isaiah Prince have both been ruled out for Sunday's game in Denver.

Prince missed practice all week due to an illness and Hargreaves was out on Thursday and Friday.

With Riley Reiff on injured reserve and Prince out, Fred Johnson will start on right tackle. The Bengals are also expected to activate Trae Waynes from injured reserve on Saturday afternoon.

