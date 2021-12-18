2023 GMC Sierra Denali EV Rendered Based Off Teaser

The Chevy COE (cab over engine), with its bulldog nose, was one of GM’s most distinctive designs. The idea behind placing the cab over the engine gave the driver a more commanding view. The design also allowed for a shorter wheelbase that created a tighter turn radius, enabling the truck access to narrow alleys and tighter corners, all while carrying the same payload as a longer truck. This made the COE popular in crowded cities. There were some disadvantages to the design, as servicing the engine became more complicated, compromised ride quality, the climb in and out of the cab, and summer heat radiated from the engine into the cab.
