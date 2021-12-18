ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Hits ‘keep coming’: Hospitals struggle as COVID beds fill

yourcentralvalley.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Hospitals across the country are struggling to cope with burnout among doctors, nurses and other workers, already buffeted by a crush of patients from the ongoing surge of the COVID-19 delta variant and now bracing for the fallout of another highly transmissible mutation. Ohio became...

www.yourcentralvalley.com

The Topeka Capital-Journal

'This is a warning to all of you: We are in trouble,' Kansas hospital leader says as COVID surges

Kansas and Kansas City metro area health leaders are warning that hospitals are overwhelmed as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen. "Folks, this is what you have to understand: As the weather got cold, masks came off. We still have a lot of unvaccinated folks. We set ourselves up for danger," said Steve Stites, chief medical officer at The University of Kansas Health System. "That danger is real, it's present and it's at our doorstep. This is a warning to all of you: We are in trouble."
KANSAS STATE
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
State
Missouri State
VTDigger

New England hospitals struggle as Delta cases overwhelm beds

Vermont is dealing with its worst coronavirus surge to date. With major medical centers in upstate New York and New Hampshire quickly nearing capacity, hospitals in the Green Mountain State cannot free up beds by transferring some of their patients out of state. Read the story on VTDigger here: New England hospitals struggle as Delta cases overwhelm beds.
LEBANON, NH
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Hospitals short on beds in COVID-19 surge

FEMA medical staff will help as hospital beds fill up and ICU beds are hard to come by. 175 families were able to "shop" for gifts thanks to the response to a call for help. Lawsuit alleges sexual assault at assisted-living center. Updated: 3 hours ago. The lawsuit says the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Edgar Ramirez
Michigan Advance

‘Just keeping our heads above water’: Unvaccinated patients fill struggling Michigan hospitals

The day after the first omicron variant case was detected in Michigan, medical experts sounded yet another alarm about the state’s large unvaccinated population and soaring COVID-19 cases that are leaving hospitals struggling with crammed emergency departments and staff exoduses. “We are now two weeks past Thanksgiving, and Michigan continues to trend in a deeply […] The post ‘Just keeping our heads above water’: Unvaccinated patients fill struggling Michigan hospitals appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Sparrow Hospital nurses tired as hospitals fill with COVID patients

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nurses in Sparrow’s COVID ward are exhausted as the omicron variant spreads quickly across the state. Michigan is once again near the top of the list with the newest COVID cases, and they’re filling up our hospitals. More than 100 people were fighting COVID...
LANSING, MI
thecentersquare.com

COVID inpatient beds hits record high in Michigan

(The Center Square) – Health care leaders and doctors say hospitals are “just keeping our heads above water” as 21.5% of inpatient beds are COVID-19 patients – an all-time high since the beginning of the pandemic. In a virtual press conference Friday, State Health Director Elizabeth...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Boston

Masks Recommended For All In Massachusetts; Baker Activates National Guard To Support Hospitals

BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration on Tuesday announced several new steps to combat the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, including an updated mask advisory, activation of the National Guard to support hospitals and new guidance on elective medical procedures. The latest mask advisory from the Department of Public Health is “recommending that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or face covering in indoor, public spaces.” “DPH particularly urges this recommendation for individuals who have a weakened immune system, or are at increased risk for severe disease because of age or an underlying medical condition,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC Miami

South Florida Nurses Grapple With Growing Omicron Variant

With the omicron variant spreading fast, South Florida nurses are once again on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle. "It’s very difficult just because of the heavy toll," said Alix Zacharski, a nurse manager at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Zacharski said it doesn’t feel very holiday-like inside her intensive...
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Chief medical officer position filled at 383-bed hospital

BRADENTON — Earlier this month, the Bradenton-based Blake Medical Center welcomed a new addition to the hospital in the form of a chief medical officer. The hospital added Dr. R. Lee Biggs to the team, who was most recently the chief medical officer at Trident Health in Charleston, South Carolina. Before that, Biggs was the chief medical officer for the HCA Healthcare’s Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, according to a statement.
BRADENTON, FL
Bucks County Courier Times

Area hospitals seeing rise in COVID patients as number of cases starts to level

More people are being hospitalized for COVID-19 and some area medical centers are now approaching the record levels of patients struggling with the virus last Christmas. Each week, area medical centers report to the CDC on the number of confirmed COVID-19 adult and child patients in hospital beds. No local hospital reported a pediatric case requiring hospitalization.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Hospital Officials: COVID Beds Filling Fast, ‘Get Vaccinated And Boosted’

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland hospital officials struck a serious, alarmist tone Monday amid a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. “Our COVID patients ask, ‘Can we get a vaccine?’ when they’re in the hospital. Our simple answer: It’s too late,” Northwest Hospital President Craig Carmichael said. “Get vaccinated. Get a booster. Wear your mask.” Carmichael said 90 percent of Northwest Hospital’s COVID hospitalizations are unvaccinated. MedStar Franklin Square Hospital President Dr. Stuart Levine said it is operating near full capacity, with patients “sicker than ever.” “Get vaccinated,” Dr. Levine said. “Please.” Hospital official after hospital official echoed the plea, saying most Marylanders in the hospital with COVID are not vaccinated. “If you have not been vaccinated, frankly, you are part of the problem,” Dr. John Chessare of GBMC said. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the county only has 14 staffed ICU beds available as of Monday. The Maryland Department of Health updated most of its topline COVID metrics Monday afternoon for the first time since a cyberattack Dec. 4. It showed the state’s positivity rate at more than 10%, nearly doubling in two weeks. Governor Hogan on Monday announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and is “feeling fine.”
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

