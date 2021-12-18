ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Royal, SC

Police: Parents not facing charges after 3-year-old accidentally shot himself dead

By Lauren Davis
 4 days ago

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — Police say the parents are not facing charges after their 3-year-old accidentally shot himself in his Port Royal home. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened at the Oak Hill Apartments on Ribaut Road in early December. Officials say the child found the gun in a kitchen drawer.

When police arrived on scene, they found the father on the floor “visibly distraught.”

