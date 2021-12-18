ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Watch: Rain And Kim Bum Face A Christmas Nightmare In “Amazing Saturday” Preview

By E. Cha
Soompi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stars of tvN’s upcoming drama “Ghost Doctor” will be celebrating Christmas on “Amazing Saturday”!. On December 18, the popular tvN variety show aired a fun sneak peek of its upcoming Christmas special, which will feature Rain and Kim Bum as guests. The newly...

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

Rain And Kim Bum Showcase Unexpected Bromance With Their Different Personalities In New Fantasy Drama

TvN’s upcoming drama “Ghost Doctor” (literal title) has shared new stills of Rain and Kim Bum in character!. Helmed by “Heirs” director Boo Sung Chul, “Ghost Doctor” is a fantasy medical drama about two doctors who could not be more different in terms of their backgrounds, skills, or personalities, but who end up combining bodies and spirits. Rain will star as genius thoracic surgeon Cha Young Min, while Kim Bum will play silver-spoon resident Go Seung Tak.
MOVIES
Soompi

Watch: Kim Bum Has A Rain-Shaped Burden On His Shoulders In Hilarious Teaser For New Fantasy Drama

TvN’s upcoming drama “Ghost Doctor” (literal title) has released a second teaser!. Helmed by “Heirs” director Boo Sung Chul, “Ghost Doctor” is a fantasy medical drama about two doctors who could not be more different in terms of their backgrounds, skills, or personalities, but who end up combining bodies and spirits. Rain will star as genius thoracic surgeon Cha Young Min, while Kim Bum will play silver-spoon resident Go Seung Tak. Apink‘s Son Naeun will play emergency room intern Oh Soo Jung, who believes in supernatural phenomena and miracles despite studying medicine.
WORLD
Soompi

Rain And Kim Bum Make A Chaotic Duo Of Doctors In Amusing Poster For New Fantasy Drama

TvN’s upcoming drama “Ghost Doctor” (literal title) has revealed its main poster!. Helmed by “Heirs” director Boo Sung Chul, “Ghost Doctor” is a fantasy medical drama about two doctors who could not be more different in terms of their backgrounds, skills, or personalities, but who end up combining bodies and spirits. Rain will star as genius thoracic surgeon Cha Young Min, while Kim Bum will play silver-spoon resident Go Seung Tak. Apink’s Son Naeun will play emergency room intern Oh Soo Jung, who believes in supernatural phenomena and miracles despite studying medicine.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Bum
Soompi

Yoo Ah In Shares His Reaction To The Popularity Of “Hellbound,” Hopes For 2nd Season, And More

Yoo Ah In recently participated in an interview to share his thoughts on his role in the Netflix series “Hellbound”!. Helmed by “Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Hellbound” is a six-part Netflix series set in a world where humans face a frightening supernatural phenomenon: emissaries from hell who appear on Earth without warning and condemn people to hell. Amidst the chaos caused by this terrifying new reality, an emerging religion led by Jung Jin Soo (played by Yoo Ah In) begins to gain popularity, while others desperately search for the truth behind this strange phenomenon.
TV & VIDEOS
heraldsun.com

What to Watch Saturday: ‘Rudolph,’ ‘Frosty’ and new Christmas movies

Hot Mess Holiday (7 p.m., Comedy Central) - In this new movie, a young finance exec is unceremoniously dumped by her cheating fiancé during the Diwali holidays, and her free-spirited bestie is determined to help her get lit. They take a trip to Chicago, where the pair accidentally find a valuable diamond.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Special#Dance Moves#Boom#Block B S P O
Soompi

3 Reasons To Tune In To “Ghost Doctor” Starring Rain And Kim Bum

TvN’s “Ghost Doctor” aims to become a special drama with its unique fantasy concept!. Helmed by “Heirs” director Boo Sung Chul, “Ghost Doctor” is a fantasy medical drama about two doctors who could not be more different in terms of their backgrounds, skills, or personalities, but who end up combining bodies and spirits.
MOVIES
Soompi

Apink’s Son Naeun Gives Kim Bum The Cold Shoulder In Upcoming Drama “Ghost Doctor”

TvN’s upcoming drama “Ghost Doctor” has revealed new stills of Apink’s Son Naeun and Kim Bum!. “Ghost Doctor” is a fantasy medical drama about two doctors who could not be more different in terms of their backgrounds, skills, and personalities, but who end up combining bodies and spirits. Rain stars as genius thoracic surgeon Cha Young Min, while Kim Bum stars as silver-spoon resident Go Seung Tak. Son Naeun will be playing the role of emergency room intern Oh Soo Jung who believes in supernatural phenomena and miracles despite studying medicine. She is a bold character who aspires to be a doctor like her late grandfather despite her mother’s opposition. Her mother believes that since Oh Soo Jung was a weak child, she shouldn’t enter the medical field.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Saweetie Kicks off Holiday Weekend with Jaw-Dropping IG Photos

For most Americans, the long weekend is just around the corner, but for hip-hop superstar Saweetie, the holiday is already here- and it’s hot (in more ways than one)!. The “Best Friend” rapper took to Instagram, sharing photos of herself on a pristine white sand beach with clear blue skies and water (a far cry from the miserable weather facing most people in the United States this time of year). In three of the photos, she relaxes on a jetski while showing off her eye-grabbing red hair while she lies on the water’s edge in a fourth. She also shared a short video of herself teasing viewers with just a few dance moves on a patio overlooking the ocean. She captioned the photos “pretty b*tch trip” and cryptically set the location to “Somewhere You Not.” She also showed off a few moves and views of her vacation spot on her IG story including one of her riding a jetski along a clear blue palm tree-lined canal.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle looks unrecognisable on a solo Christmas shopping trip

Despite a lot of Covid uncertainty currently playing out, we're still trying our best to remain festive and get into the spirit of Christmas – a huge part of which is buying special gifts and tokens for loved ones, to show how much you care. The same goes for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted Christmas shopping last week whilst adopting a very incognito look.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Another Netflix Reality Couple Is Divorcing

Another member of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life cast is heading towards a divorce. Elite World Group CEO Julia Haart and tech entrepreneur Silvio Scaglia Haart have been leading separate lives despite working together, sources told Page Six on Monday. My Unorthodox Life centers on Haart and her family after she left the Orthodox Jewish community she was raised in.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson on baby number four! Everything she's said

Kate Hudson adores being a mother to her three beautiful children - and that's why she's not ruling out baby number four. The Golden Globe-nominated actress, 42, is already a proud parent to Ryder, 17, Bingham, ten, and two-year-old Rani, however, adding to her brood is a strong possibility. Kate...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Beyoncé Recorded a Song with Blue Ivy and the Twins for Her Mom's New Talk Show

Warning: this jingle performed by Beyoncé and her children will be stuck in your head for up to twelve hours. Tina Knowles-Lawson, the fashion designer behind the most iconic Destiny's Child ensembles and mom of Beyoncé and Solange, is launching a new Facebook Watch talk show called Talks With Mama Tina. The host shared a new promo from the series on December 21, with the show's theme song sung by none other than the Ivy Park mogul herself.
CELEBRITIES
People

Alyssa Scott Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Her and Nick Cannon's Late Son Zen: 'Love You for Eternity'

Alyssa Scott is mourning the death of her and Nick Cannon's 5-month-old son, Zen, who died of a brain tumor. On Wednesday, Scott shared an emotional tribute on Instagram to Zen and the times she shared with him before his death on Sunday. The post — a video montage — is paired with Jhené Aiko's song "Promises," and a heartfelt message from Scott was written in the caption.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy