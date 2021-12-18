Willow Springs man dead after high water sweeps away vehicle
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo.– One driver died Friday night after high water swept his truck into a nearby creek.
John Heck, 71, was traveling on Highway Y outside of Mountain View at 10:30 p.m.
Nearby storms had caused the water levels in the area to rise, and his pickup truck was swept off of the highway and into a creek.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. This is Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G's 35 fatality of 2021.
