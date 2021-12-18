ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

NASA’s JunoCam Captured These Amazing Views Of Jupiter And Sounds Of Its Moon

By Tim Sweezy
Hot Hardware
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSounds sent back from NASA's Juno probe as it passes Jupiter's moon Ganymede has the eerie feeling of something right out of a science fiction flick. New pictures of Jupiter also has NASA comparing its atmosphere and oceans with Earth's. NASA has its hands full lately with all its...

hothardware.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Check out this incredibly detailed Mars imagery captured by NASA’s rover

NASA has released an impressive video showing the Martian landscape as seen from its Perseverance rover. The video (below) is based on a panoramic image shared by the space agency several days ago. However, in this latest release, Perseverance project scientist Ken Farley offers a fresh perspective by describing key areas of interest.
ASTRONOMY
Ars Technica

A fossil site reveals an ancient sinkhole and its enormous occupant

Something has been discovered in Tennessee—something that only exists in one museum. It’s something enormous, slightly puzzling, and possibly the first of its kind discovered. Five years after its excavation, it remains incomplete. The mastodon skeleton slowly taking shape in Tennessee is no secret. Pictures and descriptions of...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#By Jupiter#Moon#The Parker Solar Probe#Sun
Slate

Why Astronomers Are “Crying and Throwing Up Everywhere” Over the Upcoming Telescope Launch

On or soon after Friday, NASA will launch its largest—and most complicated yet—orbiting telescope into space. The James Webb Space Telescope will leave Earth origami’d into the nose cone of an Ariane 5 rocket. Then it will spend the next 29 days unfurling itself as it makes its way to its new home, almost 1 million miles away. And astronomers are kinda shitting themselves about it.
ASTRONOMY
Axios

Listen to Jupiter's moon Ganymede

Scientists using NASA's Juno spacecraft have created an audio track of the probe's flyby of Jupiter's moon Ganymede using electromagnetic data captured during the mission. Why it matters: This type of converted data can help scientists learn more about Jupiter's extreme magnetic field and how it interacts with the planet's largest moon.
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

What would really happen if we mined a $27 quintillion asteroid?

You might have seen headlines about how NASA is planning to visit an asteroid worth quintillions of dollars, and even some suggesting that mining this asteroid would make everyone on Earth indescribably rich. Most of these articles are based on a study from last year (via the Planetary Science Journal) about asteroid Psyche, a weird and wild metal asteroid which … Continue reading
ASTRONOMY
Science News

These discoveries from 2021, if true, could shake up science

Discoveries in 2021 dared the world to consider grand possibilities in physics, space and the origins of life. Will these bold claims hold up to scrutiny?. Scientists may have spotted stars made of antimatter (SN: 6/5/21, p. 8). Finding antistars challenges a basic tenet of cosmology — that the vast majority of the universe’s antimatter, matter’s oppositely charged doppelgänger, was destroyed long ago. In 10 years of observations from the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, researchers found 14 points of light emitting gamma rays at energies that are expected when matter and antimatter meet and annihilate each other — a process that could happen on the surface of antistars. The discovery hints that substantial amounts of antimatter may have survived. But proving the existence of antistars will be extremely difficult because, aside from the studied gamma rays, the light such stars give off would look just like the light from normal stars.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Scientists confirm evidence of a new class of galactic nebulae

For the first time, scientists⁠—starting from a discovery by scientific amateurs⁠—have succeeded in confirm evidence for a fully developed shell of a common-envelope system (CE), the phase of the common envelope of a binary star system. "Toward the end of their lives, normal stars inflate into...
ASTRONOMY
Popular Science

There is no Planet B

Kepler-186f, the first Earth-sized planet in the habitable zone, was spied in 2016. NASA/Ames/SETI Institute/JPL-CaltechThe James Webb Space Telescope fuels our obsession with finding another Earth, but that misses the point.
ASTRONOMY
mymodernmet.com

NASA Releases Incredible Audio From Jupiter’s Moon Ganymede

It's incredible that we live in an age where we can actually see and hear what's happening on different planets. As various NASA missions send data back to Earth, the agency publishes it for the public to enjoy. The latest information comes courtesy of Juno, NASA's space probe that is exploring Jupiter. While it's constantly sending back images of the gas giant, new audio from Jupiter's moon Ganymede has just come to light.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

This supermassive black hole eruption spans 16 full moons

Some 12 million light-years from Earth, the Milky Way's galactic neighbor is experiencing a bit of chaos. The culprit? A hangry black hole with the mass of 55 million suns. For hundreds of millions of years, this supermassive void has been feasting away at the gas falling in from its surrounding galaxy, Centaurus A, then torching the material back out at nearly the speed of light. Now, scientists have caught the moody abyss in its tracks.
ASTRONOMY

