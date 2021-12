FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Law enforcement agencies around the country are tracking threats on social media, related to potential school violence on Friday. CBS2’s Ali Bauman has the details. Eerie videos are making the rounds on social media, threatening students around the country not to go to school on Friday. “Every time a repost goes, it goes from town to town, it goes from state to state, so we don’t know where the origin starts,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. Nassau County is one of many police departments in the Tri-State Area monitoring the threats, which they essentially describe as clickbait. “You...

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO