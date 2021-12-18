Senate Clears Rahm Emanuel as Japan Ambassador With GOP Help, Democratic Opposition
Eight Republican lawmakers approved of Biden's pick, while three Democrats decided against him seven years after the death of Laquan...www.newsweek.com
Eight Republican lawmakers approved of Biden's pick, while three Democrats decided against him seven years after the death of Laquan...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0