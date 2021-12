Sherman Levine was 17 years old when he volunteered in the U.S. Army. At Von Steuben High School in Chicago, he was a formidable athlete who lettered in swimming, basketball and baseball. In Nov. 1940, just months after graduating, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, which, in June 1941, became known as the Air Force. Assigned to the Hawaiian division, he served at Hickam Air Force base on the island of Oahu.

