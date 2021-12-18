Coca-Cola Consolidated: I'm Increasing My FY 2021 Free Cash Flow Expectations After An Excellent Summer Period

Coca-Cola stock (NYSE: KO), which is trading at $55 currently, looks like a good investment opportunity. The stock is now at the level at which it was at the beginning of 2020. KO stock traded at $60 in February 2020, just before the pandemic, and is still 8% below that level. The stock has recovered 47% from its March 2020 lows compared to a 110% rise in the S&P 500 during the same period. The recent rally was driven by the gradual lifting of lockdowns and a successful vaccine rollout which has further enthused markets in anticipation of faster economic recovery. Sales in take-home channels continue to outpace other channels, but the company is seeing improvement in on-premise selling channels as Covid-related restrictions are being gradually lifted. We believe that the stock has the potential to rise another 10% and reach its pre-Covid level with entertainment venues, sporting events, etc. likely to ramp up further in the coming months. These locations are now getting back on track to becoming fully operational. One of the most significant risks that the company faces to this upside is the uncertainty surrounding the extent of spread and severity of the Omicron variant. However, in the absence of another stringent lockdown and vaccination picking up, we expect the stock to rise from here as demand goes up. KO stock has a potential upside of about 10% to reach closer to $60. Our conclusion is based on our detailed comparison of Coca-Cola stock during the 2008 recession vs now in our dashboard analysis.

