Public Health

Europeans reimpose restrictions as omicron sweeps continent

By Paul Solman
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LONDON — Nations across Europe are moving to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, triggering calls for protests from Paris to Barcelona. As case numbers escalated, alarmed ministers in France, Cyprus and Austria tightened travel restrictions....

www.pbs.org

Related
CBS News

Amid scandal over breaking its own COVID rules, U.K. government reimposes restrictions to fight Omicron

London — The U.K. has reimposed restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus amid a scandal over senior officials breaking their own rules during last year's strict COVID-19 lockdown. The controversy has shaken public confidence in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, with critics saying it is undermining public health measures.
The Independent

Switzerland relaxes travel testing requirements from today

As countries across Europe step up travel restrictions in response to the threat of the omicron variant, Switzerland is relaxing its testing requirements for inbound travellers.From today, 20 December, fully vaccinated arrivals – who must present a negative Covid test to enter the country – are permitted to use a cheaper, quicker rapid antigen test instead of a PCR.Both test types are now accepted for entry after Switzerland’s Federal Council agreed to expand the testing protocol.Prior to this, only PCR tests were accepted; children under the age of 16 remain exempt from testing requirements.While PCR tests can be taken anytime...
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
Metro International

South African study offers Omicron hope as nations reimpose curbs

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – A South African study offered Christmas glad tidings about the severity of Omicron and the trend of COVID-19 infections on Wednesday as the fast-spreading coronavirus variant forced countries across the world to impose new curbs. The study by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) suggested...
SFGate

Thailand reimposes quarantine as concerns grow over omicron

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Thailand on Tuesday decided to immediately reimpose a mandatory quarantine for visitors and suspend a “test-and-go” scheme for fully vaccinated arrivals as concerns grow over the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the government said. The decision is a blow to...
PBS NewsHour

Netherlands ‘going into lockdown again’ to curb omicron

LONDON — Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, including a new nationwide lockdown introduced by the Dutch government. Schools, universities, and all non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be...
KRON4 News

Israel to ban travel to U.S., Canada due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
AFP

Channel migrant crossings to UK more than triple in 2021 

Arash took his first steps on English soil on a cloudy, drizzly day in May, after attempting a perilous crossing of the Channel from northern France. Arash, 28, who is now seeking asylum in Britain, is one of more than 27,000 people who attempted the perilous journey in 2021 -- a record.
Reuters

EU sets binding 9-month validity of vaccinations for COVID-19 travel pass

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday adopted rules that will make the European Union COVID-19 certificate valid for travel nine months after the completion of the primary vaccination schedule. The proposal comes as several EU states introduce additional requirements on travellers in a bid to reduce the...
