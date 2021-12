Esther Lou Kelly went home to Jesus on December 14, 2021, at age 80.Esther, born on May 14, 1941, to Dwain and Eunice (Leonard) Feller in Elkader, Iowa, immediately brought joy and laughter into the world. Esther grew up with her parents and two sisters, Mary and Pam. Esther graduated from Orange High School in Waterloo, Iowa, in 1959. After graduating, Esther worked making ice cream at Borden Soybean in Waterloo, Iowa. After Borden Soybean, Esther worked at Kroblin Trucking, as a dispatcher.

FILLMORE COUNTY, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO