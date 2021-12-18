ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerson Electric: Some Thoughts Post The AspenTech Deal

By The Value Investor
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Emerson Electric has been optimizing the portfolio again, just as it has done in recent years. Emerson Electric (EMR) has been active in optimizing the portfolio in recent years and this improved positioning (notably away from the energy sector) has paid off. The company has recently engaged in another complicated deal...

seekingalpha.com

Seeking Alpha

Olin Corporation: A Must Have Growth Stock

As early as 2018, 43% of Olin Corporation's sales were attributed to international operations including Europe, Latin America, and Asia. Chemical and petrochemical industries around the world are experiencing phenomenal growth post-2020 driven by rising profitability and improved factory earnings. The global Chlor-Alkali market size that stood at $63.2 billion in 2021 is expected to reach $77.4 billion by 2026. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1%. That said, the main US players, Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN), Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK), and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) are looking to take the spoils in demand growth especially for the vinyl chain. In my previous article on Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) I did express optimism in the growth stock although I posted some reservations due to the supply concerns facing the company.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

1 Great Stock to Own Whether the Stock Market Goes Up or Down

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) is widely considered to be one of the most recession-resistant stocks in the market, and for good reason. Most of its subsidiaries are designed to produce strong cash flows no matter what the economy does, and the giant conglomerate's diversification largely insulates it from sector-specific headwinds. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Dec. 6, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Toby Bordelon, and Danny Vena discuss how Berkshire Hathaway's model should allow it to perform well no matter what's going on in the economy or stock market.
STOCKS
