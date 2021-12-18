Emerson Electric: Some Thoughts Post The AspenTech Deal

As early as 2018, 43% of Olin Corporation's sales were attributed to international operations including Europe, Latin America, and Asia. Chemical and petrochemical industries around the world are experiencing phenomenal growth post-2020 driven by rising profitability and improved factory earnings. The global Chlor-Alkali market size that stood at $63.2 billion in 2021 is expected to reach $77.4 billion by 2026. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1%. That said, the main US players, Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN), Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK), and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) are looking to take the spoils in demand growth especially for the vinyl chain. In my previous article on Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) I did express optimism in the growth stock although I posted some reservations due to the supply concerns facing the company.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO