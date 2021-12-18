ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Set To Make First NFL Start

TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcfNL_0dQXQzCy00

HOUSTON - Jonathan Owens is poised to make personal history - and national headlines - when he makes his first NFL start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Houston Texans' safety, a former undrafted free agent from Missouri State and current boyfriend of TIME's Athlete of the Year Simone Biles, steps into the spotlight against Jaguars rookie quarterback and top overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

Owens is starting next to safety Eric Murray due to safeties Justin Reid, A.J. Moore and Terrence Brooks being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Lonnie Johnson Jr. joins him in a reconfigured secondary due to starting corner Terrance Mitchell also on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Texans have enough confidence in Owens that they recently signed him to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, giving him a' two-year deal worth $1.175 million, including the remaining base salary for this season, along with a $10,000 signing bonus, a $895,000 base salary in 2022 and a $10,000 workout bonus.

“I prepare every week as if I am going to go out there and play,” Owens said. “Whenever the coaches do call my number and give me a more impactful role for team, I’m always prepared. Excited for the challenge and whatever they asked me to do, I’m ready to do it.”

Owens has been with the Texans for the past three seasons after signing with the Arizona Cardinals out of college.

Owens had a 26-yard kickoff return last season and an unassisted tackle on Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor. He has run the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds.

Texans Follow Veteran 'Fighter' to Victory

Despite numerous injuries, journeyman Rex Burkhead make key plays in Houston's win over Jaguars

Texans Move Jacob Martin, Maliek Collins, More to COVID List

Houston Texans Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texans NFL news as Houston works on its roster-building

14 hours ago

Texans' Receiver Produces - Again - vs. Jaguars

Brandin Cooks recorded his fifth 100-yard game of the season

18 hours ago

“Fast and physical,” Owens said of his playing style. “Play hard and do whatever the coaches ask of me. Do my job first, that’s the biggest thing.”

Owens has six tackles in four games in 36 defensive snaps, and his confidence is growing.

“Absolutely, you go out there and like you said, you play more snaps, you get more comfortable, you think less when you are out there,” Owens said. “IIt has been a while, probably since college before I have gotten a lot of defensive snaps. This year, they have been slowly building me up. I went in for a couple of series one game and I played a big portion of the second half last game. Just building my confidence up slowly and I’m excited for the challenge.”

As for Johnson, it’s been an up-and-down season for the former second-round draft pick from Kentucky.

Although he has a team-high three interceptions, he was replaced as a starter at safety and then shifted back to cornerback. Now, he’s a starting cornerback again.

“It’s good that I am versatile,” Johnson said. “I’ll go out there and play multiple positions and not be worried about it too much. Learning both of the positions and not going out there and try to focus on one. Just going out there and playing to the best of my ability whether it’s at safety or corner.”

Johnson has 48 tackles and five passes defensed in 12 games and five starts. He’ll play against Lawrence for the first time.

“The first game I didn’t play, so I’m not sure what he’s seen from me on film,” Johnson said. “But watching him on film I feel like he’s getting better. He is still a rookie quarterback, so we just have to go out there and take advantage of the opportunities we get.”

Comments / 72

Michelle Brown
2d ago

People are sad. So many assumptions about Simone. No one knows the real reason why she made that decision. This human race is sad... absolutely sad. Anytime You can hate you don't personally know it's sad. Says a lot about you home life as a child. The lack of love, moral and lessons.

Reply(2)
4
Kevin Brongaar Grandjean
4d ago

well I'll root for Jonathan to see if some of the Simone-magic translates to the gridiron.

Reply(1)
10
Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa mark relationship milestone on Thanksgiving

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Trevor Lawrence
CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
DENVER, CO
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars#The Houston Texans#The Covid 19 Reserve#The Arizona Cardinals#Covid#Houston Texans Tracker
Popculture

Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Aldon Smith is arrested for DUI causing injury, a felony

Free-agent NFL defensive end Aldon Smith, a former top-10 pick who showed incredible potential and performance early in his career, has another off-field issue. Via TMZ.com, Smith has been arrested on a felony charge of DUI causing injury. The arrest happened on Monday night. As of Tuesday afternoon, Smith remained...
NFL
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy