ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans, Mills Seek Growth At Jaguars

TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 4 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Davis Mills gamely approached his second round as the Texans’ starting quarterback. He was accurate, poised and composed, displaying a growing rhythm last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Mills set a franchise record by completing his first 14 passes and passed for a career-high 331 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. He took care of the football despite throwing 49 passes. What he and the Houston offense failed to do was score many points.

The 33-13 loss was heavily impacted by a lack of a viable running game, a recurring theme for the NFL’s last-ranked rushing offense. The Texans are also the lowest scoring offense in the league at 13.6 points per game.

As Mills prepares for his eighth start for the Texans (2-11) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11) Sunday, the strong-armed, third-round draft pick from Stanford wants to do more than simply be careful and protect the football. He wants to lead the Texans into the end zone more than once and win as the starter for the first time.

“Just finding ways to get the ball in the end zone, scoring a lot more points,” said Mills, 0-7 as as starter. “I am doing what they are asking of me. Trying to do what is best for the team, but obviously you are not in the best situation when you are to throw that many times.

“I think just being patient. The shots will come, but most of it is just taking what the defense will give you and if you have to take some passes under the defense, they will eventually dive down on it and you’ll be able to get in behind them.”

Part of what Mills has experienced are lapses in consistency. When he’s had a good game – a passer rating of 93.0 or higher in four games – he's followed it up with a poor game (average rating of 55.1).

Mills passed for 312 yards and three touchdowns against the New England Patriots with no turnovers. One week later, the Texans lost 31-3 to the Indianapolis Colts, as he passed for 243 yards and two interceptions. The Seattle game, when he replaced veteran Tyrod Taylor, was a step in the right direction.

Texans' Sickly Offense Gets Booster Shot From KO Return

Texans' Tremon Smith races 98 yards for touchdown return

Texans' Best Offensive Weapon Strikes Again vs. Jaguars

Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn nailed three field goals in the win, including two from 50+ yards

How Does Win in Jacksonville Affect Texans' NFL Draft Position?

Even with a win, the Texans remain in line to select top-five in the 2022 NFL Draft

11 hours ago

“He did a good job,” offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said. “First of all, did a good job handling stuff in the run game, getting us out of bad plays, making some different alerts that we asked him to do.

"As far as playing composed in the pocket, made some good throws, particularly on the run, did a great job on that opening drive moving down the field. Some definite good things that we are looking to build on and hopefully we can just continue to improve at that position.”

In particular, second-half scoring has been a sore point for the Texans. They failed to score in the second half against Seattle. They have one touchdown in the second half in the past five games and have been outscored 194-62 after halftime this season.

“He has to get us in the end zone in the second half,” coach David Culley said. “But we around him, we have to do the things that we did in the first half to give him an opportunity to do so. We do not give him an opportunity to be able to get us down the field and do the things in the passing game that we did in the first half.”

Not having a legitimate running game – Houston is averaging 3.3 yards per carry and has rushed for just 1,008 yards – hamstrings the passing game. That’s why the Texans have built in a lot of screen passes to protect Mills, manufacturing something that resembles running the football with short throws.

“In certain scenarios, it’s tough where you kind of get stuck in passing scenarios where the defense knows what you need to do,” Mills said. “But it kind gives us more of a focus on trying to improve the run game.”

Mills was only sacked twice against the Seahawks.

“We weren’t going to put him in harm’s way,” Culley said. “We want to get the ball out of his hands. He did a good job of doing that. They like to get to the quarterback, and we were able to have some success doing the screens.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
FanSided

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

If there is one thing the Houston Texans can look back on during the 2021 season and smile about, it is the fact that they dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. Many predicted that the Texans would ultimately be in worse shape than the Jaguars, but Houston has proven twice now that they are the better team on the field. The Texans finish with a 2-0 record against Jacksonville on the season and are gaining confidence as the 2021-22 season is shortly coming to an end.
NFL
TexansDaily

Texans BREAKING: Brandin Cooks, Ka'imi Fairbairn Move to COVID List

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans' roster is getting hit extremely hard by the coronavirus pandemic with a growing amount of positive tests. The latest loss is particularly crippling to an offense that relies heavily on his explosive presence: wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Cooks leads the Texans with 945 receiving yards...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Stanford#The New England Patriots
Battle Red Blog

Houston Texans Podcast: THE STUPOR BOWL (Texans-Jaguars Review)

2-11 versus 2-11. A game for the ages. The winner gets to call itself the third worst team in the league. The loser moves up to first overall pick territory. Two of the dumbest franchises were set to play an incredibly stupid game. We were given it all. Kickoff returned for touchdowns, a punt penalty that set up an opening drive touchdown, failed screen passes, sopping wet field goals, David Culley sporting polarized sunglasses, Corgi halftime races, and Brandin Cooks clinching it with a tunnel screen touchdown. Everything we wanted, this game provided it. The Texans can’t lose to the Jaguars. The Jaguars move up to secure the top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. YES, YES, YES, I want more of it.
NFL
TexansDaily

'The Dagger': Should Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks Make NFL Pro Bowl?

Brandin Cooks caught the football on a screen pass, followed his blocks and didn’t stop running. Cooks' 43-yard touchdown catch from rookie quarterback Davis Mills sealed the Houston Texans’ 30-16 road victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, allowing them to sweep the annual season series against an AFC South opponent. No one was catching up with Cooks, a veteran wide receiver whose dominance of the Jaguars continued with seven receptions for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns Sunday on 10 targets.
NFL
TexansDaily

Texans' Receiver Produces - Again - vs. Jaguars

HOUSTON -- If a pair of 2-11 teams face off, the one who plays with more consistency likely walks away the winner. The Houston Texans are far from the definition of the word "consistency" in 2021. As of late, however, wide receiver Brandin Cooks certainly is. Cooks tallied his second...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
DENVER, CO
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
FanSided

3 Cowboys players who won’t be back in 2022

These three Dallas Cowboys are almost certainly going to play for somebody else in 2022. While the Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for this season, not every marquee player from this team will be returning next year. Entering Week 16, the Cowboys are 10-4 and in the driver’s seat...
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Antonio Brown reaches settlement with former live-in chef

Antonio Brown and his former live-in chef, who revealed that the Bucs receiver used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card — resulting in a three-game suspension for Brown and others — have settled their financial dispute. Steven Ruiz, the owner of Taste ThatLA, confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times...
NFL
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy