ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavercreek, OH

Club aims to fill 3 cargo trucks with necessities for tornado victims

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IQ2K8_0dQXQtuc00

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Donation opportunities continue to pop up following the devastating tornadoes in Kentucky. The Beavercreek Rotary Club announced that they too are collecting donations for these tornado victims.

Huber Heights family gives back through elaborate Christmas light display

Stephen Brown, president of the Beavercreek Rotary Club said items from the list below can be dropped off at the Heart Mercantile store at 438 E 5th St, Dayton, during open hours until Tuesday, December 21.

Donations will also be accepted at the cargo truck parked at the Dayton Mall across from the Mad River Road turning on Monday and Tuesday, Brown said. The truck, sponsored by Think Patented, is orange and blue with ‘Think Patented’ on the side.

The club began with filling one truck, but it turns out, they might fill three.

| You can help: Donate to American Red Cross

On Wednesday morning, the trucks full of donations will start the drive to Elizabethtown Kentucky.

Necessary supplies include:

  • Blankets
  • Baby Supplies, diapers, wipes, baby formula, etc
  • Hygiene Supplies, feminine supplies
  • Hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes
  • Towels, wash rags
  • School Supplies, backpacks, notebooks, pens, etc
  • Toys, any and all ages
  • Batteries, all size
  • Paper plates, Plastic silverware, napkins etc
  • Powdered milk, shelf milk
  • Solar Charged cell phone chargers
  • Manual Can Openers
  • Large Flashlights
  • Work Gloves
  • Shovels
  • Gas Jugs
  • Small standing lights

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Habitat for Humanity provides Trotwood woman with warm home and heart

 TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – With just days until Christmas, this time of year is a reminder of the importance of gratitude. After spending two years with no heat, one local woman says she’s thankful for the kindness of strangers. Prudence Coleman has gone through her share of difficult times.  A widow from Trotwood, she needed […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

Over $240K for Dayton Ronald McDonald House Charities

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton McDonald’s owners and operators will be presenting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton (RMHC) with a check for more than $247,000, representing the total amount of funds raised to date by restaurants throughout Dayton in 2021. According to RMHC, McDonald’s owners and operators donate portions of sale proceeds from […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Donate ornaments to cheer hospitalized kids this Christmas

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You can brighten a child’s Christmas this year at Dayton Children’s Hospital. While many kids are enjoying Christmas break and excitedly anticipating Christmas activities, 134 kids are staying in hospital beds at Dayton Children’s. This year, the hospital says you can customize a Christmas ornament for one of these 134 kids […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Huber Heights, OH
Beavercreek, OH
Society
State
Ohio State
Huber Heights, OH
Society
City
Beavercreek, OH
Dayton, OH
Society
WDTN

Beards for charity: Clayton police support families

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clayton Police Department is growing out their beards for the hungry this Christmas season. Officers have donated money to the Clayton Police Association to grow a beard for a year in the Growing for Giving event. These funds, combined with a donation of gift cards from the Meijer on 9200 […]
CLAYTON, OH
WDTN

Four displaced after apartment fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded to an apartment fire on Germantown St. in Dayton Wednesday. According to Brad French with the Dayton Fire Department, the fire began in the basement of the building and was well contained. Only one apartment was damaged, but it was occupied at the time. Four people have been […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Get a meal or volunteer at the Christmas meal giveaway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With God’s Grace is teaming up with other local organizations to local families this Wednesday, December 22. With God’s Grace will be providing whole chickens and side dishes to 2,000 families at a drive-thru Mobile food pantry at the Dixie Twin Drive-in, the organization said in a Facebook post. Sides may […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

ODH believes omicron variant will take hold this holiday weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– State and local health leaders say we are heading into a dark winter if Ohioans don’t stay diligent in protecting themselves from COVID-19 during the next week’s holiday gatherings. The Ohio Department of Health held a news conference Wednesday as current cases have hit a new record high for the course of […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Trucks#American Red Cross#Christmas#Extreme Weather#Charity#Heart Mercantile#Think Patented#Blankets Baby Supplies#Hygiene Supplies#Batteries#Solar Charged#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Salvation Army feeds thousands of families this holiday season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It has been another year of hardship as many families continue to struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic; however, organizations like the Salvation Army are not stopping their efforts to make sure everyone is taken care of this holiday season. “To meet human need, without discrimination, to whoever comes through our doors. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

The Salvation Army gives Christmas food to families

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – “Imagine if over 4,000 families knocked on your door on Christmas day. You might panic; we at The Salvation Army invite them in for dinner!” said The Salvation Army. The Salvation Army will be providing Christmas dinner through its Christmas Food Assistance program. On Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 9 a.m. to […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton teen victim of Alabama church shooting comes home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton teen who was shot at an Alabama church was released from the hospital and is now home in Dayton with his family. Michael Fauber, 18, was the victim of a shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Vestiva Hills, Alabama Dec. 3, according to Sgt. Joni Money […]
ALABAMA STATE
WDTN

Record number of kids reading earlier in Ohio’s Imagination Library

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio has hit a new milestone in its Imagine Library this month, becoming the state with the highest percentage of kids enrolled in the U.S. “So, a state like Tennessee has been doing it for a long time and they have a higher percentage,” explained First Lady Fran DeWine, who launched […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Charities
WDTN

Miami Valley nursing homes struggle with staffing shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The nationwide nursing shortage happening in the health care industry is affecting nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the Miami Valley. Staff at Springfield Masonic Community said the past few months have been about adapting to balance the staffing shortage they’re facing while maintaining the same level of care. Diana […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Dayton house catches fire Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews battled flames at a two-story home in Dayton Monday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said crews were called to the house fire in the 1400 block of Lakeview Avenue at 7:11 pm. The fire was contained to upstairs in the home, according to fire officials. Fire officials on scene told 2 […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Bonobos play computer games at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Bonobos are receiving enrichment through computer games at Columbus Zoo to keep them mentally active. They are playful, curious, affectionate — and Curator Audra Meinelt of the Congo Expedition Region says the bonobos are super intelligent. “The computer gives them the chance to have that extra mental activity that they really, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio task forces seize over $42M in narcotics in 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC) seized over $42 million in illegal drugs in 2021. According to the OOCIC, there were $29 million in confiscations in 2020. The increase in seizure amounts is attributed to the addition of an OOCIC task force, the expansion of other OOCIC task forces, increased […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

‘Super Sammy’ hoping for a Christmas miracle

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miami Valley family is praying for a Christmas miracle. Sammy ‘Superman’ Jones survived open-heart surgery just hours after being born and is waiting for a new healthy heart as his 4th birthday approaches. “We’re in an emergency surgery all day yesterday for about 10-hours,” Sammy’s father Garland Jones said. 3-year-old […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley health leaders concerned regarding Biden’s omicron plan

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– In the Miami Valley, some health leaders voiced concerns over Biden’s plan announced Tuesday to combat omicron, saying it doesn’t entirely address the needs that local hospitals are in need of. They argue that the focal point should be in our own ICUs and not vaccination clinics. “I appreciate everything the administration […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Crash kills one on scooter in Indiana

RICHMOND, Indiana (WDTN) – A 46-year-old Indiana man has died after he was hit by a car on Tuesday, December 21. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Charles Stephenson was driving a Tao scooter on US 27 South when he was hit from behind by another driver in a blue Chevrolet Equinox. The […]
RICHMOND, IN
WDTN

WDTN

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
991K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy