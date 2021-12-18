Club aims to fill 3 cargo trucks with necessities for tornado victims

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Donation opportunities continue to pop up following the devastating tornadoes in Kentucky. The Beavercreek Rotary Club announced that they too are collecting donations for these tornado victims.

Stephen Brown, president of the Beavercreek Rotary Club said items from the list below can be dropped off at the Heart Mercantile store at 438 E 5th St, Dayton, during open hours until Tuesday, December 21.

Donations will also be accepted at the cargo truck parked at the Dayton Mall across from the Mad River Road turning on Monday and Tuesday, Brown said. The truck, sponsored by Think Patented, is orange and blue with ‘Think Patented’ on the side.

The club began with filling one truck, but it turns out, they might fill three.

On Wednesday morning, the trucks full of donations will start the drive to Elizabethtown Kentucky.

Necessary supplies include:

Blankets

Baby Supplies, diapers, wipes, baby formula, etc

Hygiene Supplies, feminine supplies

Hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes

Towels, wash rags

School Supplies, backpacks, notebooks, pens, etc

Toys, any and all ages

Batteries, all size

Paper plates, Plastic silverware, napkins etc

Powdered milk, shelf milk

Solar Charged cell phone chargers

Manual Can Openers

Large Flashlights

Work Gloves

Shovels

Gas Jugs

Small standing lights

